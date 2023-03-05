A bear attacked and injured a hiker who was walking his dog. The fact happened this morning, Sunday 5 March 2023, in Val di Sole in Trentino.

The man, Alessandro Cicolini, 38, brother of the mayor of Rabbi, was walking along a path when he found himself in front of the animal which attacked him shortly after, wounding him. Once he was rescued, he was taken to the hospital to have surgery on his arm. The forest department has started the first investigations.

The president of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti and the councilor for agriculture and forestry, Giulia Zanotelli, are following the insights related to the case of attack on a man by a bear this morning.

“I reported the seriousness of this umpteenth episode to the environment minister, Pichetto Fratin – said Fugatti – with the commitment to keep it constantly updated and the invitation to face together a problem that can no longer be kept in suspense”.