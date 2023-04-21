Trentino, fines for tourists hunting bears: “Extremely dangerous curiosity”

“We had to make people understand that this kind of curiosity is extremely dangerous.” Fines against tourists who try to spot bears: after the death of Andrea Papi, a municipality in Trentino wanted to prevent risky behavior by the curious.

“I had just finished a meeting in the town hall when the commander of our forest station called me,” Daniele Graziadei, mayor of Borgo D’Anaunia told Corriere del Trentino. “He had seen the video of a bear sighting along our cycle path on social media and told me that he would go and check. He dismissed the first car but within the hour more had arrived. And I decided to respond with the hardest line possible ”.

Despite the signs posted by the forest commander, the flow of visitors to the track continued. “At that point he pinned all the plates and the next day we triggered the fines,” said Graziadei, explaining that the fines will not be collected by the municipality but by the forestry. “First of all, of course, with a motor vehicle you cannot circulate on a cycle path. Secondly, it is a behavior that disturbs the fauna, which is also prohibited. And then, above all, it was necessary to make people understand that this type of curiosity is extremely dangerous”.

Since then, similar episodes have not occurred again, said the mayor, specifying however that it is necessary to prevent similar behaviors in the coming weekend.