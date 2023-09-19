The candidacy of former senator Divina risks taking away consensus from the centre-right. This is according to a survey released today by Political Thermometer. www.lavocedeltrentino.it writes it.

The survey data would give news of an outcome of the vote in Trentino that is not as obvious as it appeared until a few months ago.

The outgoing president is the Northern League member Maurizio Fugatti and even in the last political elections the centre-right ended up in the lead, however historically this province has always been centrist and closer to the centre-left, in particular to progressive Catholicism.

It is therefore quite contestable. And the electoral polls of the Political Thermometer prove it: with a slight advantage, with 36%, there would be Francesco Valduga, former mayor of Rovereto, for the centre-left.

He slightly surpasses Maurizio Fugatti, with 35%. The latter has to face competition from Sergio Divina, former Northern League senator and well-known in the area, who is now supported by a list of his and by Alternativa Popolare.

Excellent data for Marco Rizzo, of Democrazia Sovrana Popolare.

The national leader of the formation would have 6%, ahead of Alex Marini for the 5 Star Movement, at 5%. Behind, at 2%, Degasperi of Unione Popolare and allies of the radical left.

A very important issue, especially in local elections in an area with a strong autonomist imprint, is knowing the candidate, who is often a former councilor or mayor.

As it is easy to imagine, the best known is the outgoing president Fugatti, who two thirds of those interviewed know well. In the case of Valduga the same can be said for only 40.2% of voters, while 34% know him in little detail.

Among the other candidates, the best known is obviously Divina, but Rizzo, despite not being from Trentino, is not an unknown, 24.6% know him well and 22.2% know who he is. Certainly more than Marini and Dardo, especially the latter, who is very little known to the voters of the Province of Trento.

