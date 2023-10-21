Trentino elections, League optimistic for Fugatti and for the list vote. The feelings



Trentino elections, great anticipation for the results of the vote in the autonomous province. At the polls on Sunday 22 October 2023 from 07:00 to 22:00. Counting in Trentino will begin at 7am on Monday morning. In Alto Adige immediately after the polls closed at 9pm on Sunday.

According to the rumors circulating in the parties, the test is also being watched with great attention in Rome, Matteo Salvini – who spent a lot of time on the electoral campaign touring all of Trentino, is very sure of the reconfirmation of Fugatti, outgoing president and exponent of the Northern League. Not only that, the League is convinced that it is the first party in the autonomous Province, overtaking Fratelli d’Italia which was the first party in the 2022 elections (Salvini actually declared “Fugatti will win and the League will be the first party”). In the Democratic Party they hope for recovery (also thanks to the presence of former Northern League member Sergio Divina) but the match – the Dems admit – is very difficult and complicated. Marco Rizzo, Sovereign People’s Democracy, is very confident in a good result.

In Trentino the current president Maurizio Fugatti is also active in these elections. In the centre-left, the Democratic Party has chosen the mayor of Rovereto Francesco Valduga, while the 5 Star Movement goes its own way along with former senator Sergio Divina. In total there are seven candidates running.

In Alto Adige, however, there will be 16 lists in the field for a total of 488 candidates in the field, a much higher number than the vote five years ago.

The candidates in Trentino.

Elena Dardo: Alternative.

Filippo Degasperi: Unione Popolare, Onda Civica, La Me Val – Primiero Vanoi Mis.

Sergio Divina: Popular Alternative, Us with Divina, Young people for Divina President.

Maurizio Fugatti: Lega, Fratelli d’Italia, Forza Italia, Udc, Patt, Noi Trentino per Fugatti President, La Civica, Fassa.

Alex Marini: 5 Star Movement.

Marco Rizzo: Sovereign Popular Democracy.

Francesco Valduga: Pd, Action, Italia Viva, Green-Left Alliance, Campobase, Casa Autonomia.Eu, Fascegn.

As said in Trento, the current president Maurizio Fugatti has formalized his intention to run for a second mandate: in addition to Lega, Forza Italia, UDC, Patt and the civic lists, in the end there will also be Fratelli d’Italia. Former Northern League member Sergio Divina will run solo for Alternativa Popolare.

The Democratic Party instead has decided to focus on the mayor of Rovereto Francesco Valduga, with the coalition that should also include Action, Italia Viva, Green Europe and the Italian Left.

However, the 5 Star Movement will not be in the coalition which, as presidential candidate, has chosen to focus on the current five-star councilor Alex Marini.

The former grillino Filippo Degasperi will instead be on the field with Onda which includes political forces such as Potere al Popolo and Rifondazione, while the other 5 Star Alternativo members who left will present themselves with Elena Dardo. Finally, Marco Rizzo, now leader of Democracy Sovereign Popular, will not be missing.

In Alto Adige, however, there are 16 lists in the running:

TEAM K

5 STAR MOVEMENT

ENZIAN SÜDTIROL

STF SÜDTIROLER FREIHEIT

PD DEMOCRATIC PARTY – DEMOKRATISCHE PARTEI

GREEN GRÜNE VËRC

BROTHERS OF ITALY

THE CIVIC

JWA – WIRTH ANDERLAN

DIE FREIHEITLICHEN

GO ITALY

LIFE

CENTER RIGHT

SVP SÜDTIROLER VOLKSPARTEI

LEAGUE SALVINI SOUTH TYROL SÜDTIROL – UNITED FOR SOUTH TYROL

FÜR SÜDTIROL MIT WIDMANN

As mentioned, given the proportional electoral law, the president will be decided by the elected councilors.

