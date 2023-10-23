Trentino elections, voter turnout at 58.39%

Maurizio Fugattioutgoing president of the autonomous Province of Trento and exponent of the League, is reconfirmed with a wide margin over his opponents. With the vote still underway, Fugatti is hovering around 50%, a large victory and higher than expected. In second place, around 40%, Francesco Valduga of the centre-left. Flop by Alex Marini of the M5S, under 2%, beaten by Marco Rizzo of Democrazia Sovrana Popolare.

Between parties, the Democratic Party is the leading political force at around 16% and down compared to the 19% of the Politicians. In second place Matteo Salvini’s League around 13% which goes up compared to the elections for the national Parliament and beats the Brothers of Italy which collapsed from 26.2% in 2022 to around 12%. President Fugatti’s list makes up 10% and, given that he is a member of the League, if added to the Northern League it makes Salvini’s party first in Trentino, just as the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure said during the election campaign. Sensational flop of M5S, Azione and Italia Viva below 2%. Unprecedented collapse also for Forza Italia at around 2% compared to 8.3% of the Politicians.

Voter turnout in a single day yesterday was 58.39%: a drop of almost 6 points compared to the provincial elections of 5 years ago in which 64.05% of Trentino voters went to the polls. In Trento the president of the Province is directly elected: the verdict is expected today. In particular, in the 527 polling stations open for yesterday alone, 257,914 voters out of 441,723 eligible voters went to the polls. Women responded to the electoral call to a greater extent than men: 130,367 against 127,547.

In Trentino Alto Adige Provincial elections also have the de facto value of a Regional election. The special statute of the autonomous region provides that the members of the two provincial councils (35 each, including the president) also hold the position of regional councilor of Trentino Alto Adige. At the first session they will elect the president of the region who for the first two and a half years will be the expression of the group of Italian-speaking councilors and for the following two and a half years German-speaking.

