Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Matteo Trentin of the Emirates Cycling Team gave a strong performance in the first classic Ardennes races, for the Italian cyclist to take third place in the Belgian de Brabantes Biel race. The race witnessed an outstanding performance from the Emirates team squad, as Sven Erik Bystrom took the lead in the offensive performance in the second half of the race. , Paving the way for his team-mate Trentin to take off and take the lead in the group’s advance. Trentine set off in a solo attacking performance that enabled him to outpace a group of the best riders and drive them 25 km, a 20-second lead ahead of the group as it reached the final course at the Auversée track in Belgium. And 8 km before the finish line, Tom Bedcock (Ineos-Grenadiers) and Vout van Art (Jumbo-Visma) joined their rivals Trentine at the front. Arriving at the finish line, Bedcock sped full speed ahead of his rivals, to take first place, just two seconds ahead of his rival Trentin in third. Commenting on his win, Trentin said: “I was able to advance by a good lead before we reached the last session, and I was cycling at an excellent pace, but the competition was intense and I was unable to maintain my leading position. With VanArt and Bedcock’s rivals arriving at my side, I decided to slow my pace down a bit, with the goal of recovering my energy before we reached the finish line for a chance to win a podium spot. The race was good, but I felt a little tired at the end, and I am now looking forward to racing on these roads again during the World Championships that will be held later this year. ”