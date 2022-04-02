The number one from The Hague was involved in an accident on the A1 while he was in the car with his colleague Ciampi, the Lega Pro designator. The two suffered some fractures
Night to forget for the president of The Hague Alfredo Trentalange who was involved in a road accident on the A1 on Friday night near Frosinone while he was driving towards Rome together with the Lega Pro designator Maurizio Ciampi. Trentalange and Ciampi were immediately hospitalized in Colleferro, they suffered some fractures but nothing serious.
Consequences
–
Trentalange was discharged and returned to Turin, while his colleague Ciampi is still hospitalized. The Hague in a note wished the two to recover quickly. Meanwhile, the traffic police are carrying out the necessary investigations.
April 2, 2022 (change April 3, 2022 | 08:07)
