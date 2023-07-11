Alfredo Trentalange officially returns to The Hague: as anticipated, he will be responsible for the Commission for the study, development and monitoring of associative projects (double membership, school, card value, recruitment) and for the fight against violence.

After various rumors following the total acquittal in the d’Onofrio case, the former president of the AIA was also announced to be returning by current number one Carlo Pacifici. “He is an internal resource of our association that we absolutely cannot lose – Pacifici said last July 3 -, he took an important step a few months ago and we owe thanks to those who gave us the opportunity to be here today”. Trentalange was then appointed Meritorious Manager of the AIA.