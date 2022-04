” On Friday night, the president of The Hague Alfredo Trentalange and the head of Can C Maurizio Ciampi were involved in a traffic accident on the A1 near Frosinone. Trentalange and Ciampi suffered some fractures, fortunately nothing particularly serious, and were initially hospitalized in Colleferro hospital ”. This was announced by the Italian Referees Association, wishing President Trentalange and Ciampi to recover quickly.