Trent Alexander-Arnold has participated in a project to improve his vision with Red Bull and Doctor Daniel Laby, an ophthalmologist who has worked with some sports franchises in the United States such as the Boston Red Sox, the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Dogders. Trent began testing earlier this year, and Dr. Laby evaluated areas such as depth perception, basic visual function, hand-eye coordination, reaction time, and target tracking. The improvements in your eyesight have been tangible and the process can be seen in the report ‘Trent’s Vision’ that is broadcast this Friday, June 4.

After the initial test, Trent underwent a six-week training program designed by Dr. Laby that included AVTS vision testing, working with a neurological trainer, and even juggling. The show was fully tailored for Trent and designed to give him a new perspective on how to use his eyes on the field.

The improvements translate into data: You now have sharper vision (up to 44%), have increased visual focus and multi-object tracking ability (up to 241%), and have faster reaction and processing time (36% better). It was also found that, as a direct result of training, Trent’s vision is now as good as human beings allow: the so-called 10/20 vision. However, building on these already impressive improvements, the defender is determined to continue vision work for the next few seasons.

“I am always looking for new ways to train and improve my game, so when Red Bull brought me this opportunity I said yes immediately. Small improvements become huge in any sport, especially in football, and when you compete against the best players in the world, even an improvement of one percent can make a big difference “, comments Trent, who in the last hours has suffered an injury that would leave him out of the European Championship.

“In football, it is very important to be two steps ahead of your competitors, and the training that I have been doing has made me value that even more. Working with Red Bull on this experiment has shown me that vision is a very important part of the game, and that the eyes can be trained and improved just as much as anything else. I am very grateful to have had this opportunity to learn from the best, Dr. Laby, and I have promised him that I will continue with the training, “added the Liverpool defender.

Dr Laby, for his part, comments on Trent’s vision project: “When I first spoke to him, he hadn’t had an eye exam in over a decade… As expected, Trent had good basic vision results, but when we challenged him, we found limitations in some areas that we directed our training program to. He is a unique athlete in the sense that he is relatively young in elite football, but has the drive and dedication of a seasoned veteran. I have worked with many professional athletes and rarely have I come across someone as dedicated to his sport as Trent. “