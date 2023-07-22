The course of the New Argentine Cinema, which emerged in the mid-1990s with innovators such as Lisandro Alonso, Lucrecia Martel or Martín Rejtman, cannot be understood without the impulse that it took at the end of the 2000s thanks to the El Pampero Cine collective. The irruption in 2008 of extraordinary stories internationally catapulted this group from Buenos Aires led by Mariano Llinás, Laura Citarella, Agustín Mendilaharzu and Alejo Moguillansky, a quartet capable of building a low-cost cinema outside the industry and in complete freedom embarked on the creative and vital experience of river-fictions. The staggered premiere in Spain of the beautiful and enigmatic Lauquen Train and a retrospective at Filmin of some of the Pampero films allow us to discover a unique project whose audacity and multidisciplinary camaraderie have become a mandatory stop for international cinephilia.

Lauquen Train It is the first title from Pampero that has managed to break the barrier of the Spanish festival and film library circuits. It is a film of more than four hours in which a landscape, that of Lauquen Train, in the province of Buenos Aires, and a woman, Laura, merge along the way. Divided into two parts and into chapters, the film revolves around one or more mysteries, understanding this arcane as that romantic idea of ​​something that we will never be able to understand.

Image of ‘Lauquen Train’`.

Written by Citarella and actress Laura Paredes, Lauquen Train It is, like all those at Pampero Cine, a project whose components make up a group structure. A work where the individual cannot be explained without the collective drive. “It is not a production company, it is a group space, which has to do with rethinking the forms of traditional production,” explains Citarella in a cafeteria in the center of Madrid, a city where she went a few weeks ago for the presentation of her film at the Círculo de Bellas Artes cinema. “We are a big family in which people come and go. Mariano, who is the most restless, the one who thinks our way the most, is not, however, a leader in the traditional sense. Actually, the Pampero is similar to a rock band in which there is a singing voice, although in which each one has an important role, albeit with different intensities. What happens inside the Pampero is complex because the four of us are directors and then there are roles for the day to day”. Llinás is the best known thanks to his 14-hour film The flower (2018) and his work as co-writer of Santiago Miter (Argentina, 1985).

They met at the Universidad del Cine (Buenos Aires is the Latin American city with the most private and public film schools), where Citarella, 42, was a student of Llinás, 48. Without bosses, conceived as a cooperative, they have created a structure that allows them to always be filming. 385 sessions in six years, in the case of Citarella and Lauquen Train. “Films coexist with our lives, they are not a parenthesis, and that is key because they get into our daily lives and vice versa”. This strain of experiences and autobiographical elements includes families, jobs, crises and pregnancies. “Life sneaks in, but it doesn’t become a theme”, clarifies Citarella.

Laura Citarella (left) and Laura Paredes. Lina Echesuri

Lauquen Train is the continuation of ostend (2011) and, above all, its main character, Laura, a name she shares with the director and the main actress and co-writer, Laura Walls. “[El personaje] It’s a bit of both and neither. Little by little, she appeared, ”explains Paredes by email. In the film, the act of walking is the reflection of something that goes beyond mere displacement, it is a common gesture in search of new meanings. “We always had in mind that the end had to be a kind of pilgrimage: a woman walks for days, weeks, months, perhaps years. A woman walks and the landscapes change. I feel that this is the generating image of Lauquen Train and that all the chapters and their plots emerge from it. I don’t really know what she represents or if she should represent something, but the image of a woman who crosses that border, blends into the landscape and goes out to face nature is an emancipating image of profound freedom”.

Territory with its own rules

The Pampero Cinema it is located in a border territory, a place in which to pursue its own rules outside the industry and, according to Alejo Moguillansky, also outside “the agendas” of the present. It is an adventure that only makes sense as “company or troupe in his melee with the medium itself. “I am referring to that territory of the cinema that one enters blind and from which one does not know very well how or where to get out”, answers Moguillansky. “There where the documentary record and fiction are confused in the distance between a person and the camera, between one person and the other, between a person and the horizon, and time and space become matter and image”. “It is understandable that our trade is that of constant suicide,” he adds. “The only thing we can ask in return is that it be the same cinema that manages to portray the passage of our generation around the world. Only fiction is capable of documenting the imagination and El Pampero Cine is our tool in such work”.

Closely attached to the rich theater scene in Buenos Aires, another member of the collective, Agustín Mendilaharzu, and a regular collaborator, Walter Jakob, have just premiered the play the three ages, scenic inquiry into the notion of author in an “eminently collective” art. “At the end of the 50s of the last century”, explains Mendilaharzu, “it was established that the films would be ‘by’ their directors. That was a revolutionary movement, but it has long since become a status quo that the cultural industry has learned to turn into merchandise. In the specific case of films made in the totally collaborative way of the Pampero, to affirm that they are ‘of’ someone is to name things very badly. It is also contributing to a worse and worse understanding of what a job so full of complexities consists of, such as that of a film director. And it is to support the useful and comfortable notion of individual genius to the detriment of the more uncomfortable and politically much more interesting affirmation of the collective nature of certain artistic processes”.

Mariano Llinas, pictured in Madrid at the presentation of ‘La flor’ in 2018. Carlos Rosillo

Citarella resorts to The adventure (1960) by Antonioni as one of the starting points of lanquen train. The disappearance and absence of the main character connect with that foundational film of cinematographic modernity. And, furthermore, the emptiness of the city, its desertification and open spaces also do so with that idea of ​​the metaphysical city so typical of the Italian filmmaker. Through this urban landscape, the film weaves its own route, leaving little emotional traces along the way, like some verses from the song by Violeta Parra I’m leaving, I’m leaving Curiously, there is a statement by the mythical Chilean folklorist —extracted from the notes of Clementinea film by Constanza Feldman and Agustín Mendilaharzu— in which, when talking about how he devoted himself, during a period of rest, to upholstery, seems to also define the creative compass of the Pampero: “I found some threads and a piece of cloth and tried to do something with them […]. I set out to make a flower. When I finished, I saw that it was a bottle and not a flower. She wanted to put a cork in the bottle, but the cork turned out to be a head. I made her eyes, her nose, her mouth… and she was no longer a flower or a bottle: she was a woman.”

Flower, bottle and woman, everything fits into the “excessive” purpose of the Pampero, as Mariano Llinás describes it in a text collected in Wild stories, extraordinary tales, by Álvaro Arroba and published by Seminci. A group committed to “experimenting with the old forgotten gods of adventure and intrigue” and which, faced with the doubt as to whether it is still possible “to unearth the great fictions without for that reason executing a nostalgic or anachronistic action, a sad nineteenth-century masquerade ball”, Llinás finds this beautiful certainty: “Two efforts govern the course of these stories: the happiness of travel and the happiness of narrating”.

