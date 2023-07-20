The Italian railway is aiming for Germany. Steeled by the competition with a private provider at home, she is expanding abroad, as explained by Bahn boss Luigi Ferraris.

Running in Italy, the Frecciarossa is one of the fastest trains in Europe. Image: AFP

Kanother country has a world heritage like Italy: no fewer than 59 cultural monuments and natural sites bear the corresponding UNESCO seal of approval – slightly more than China. In future, visitors should be able to reach them better than ever by train. Last Sunday, the Italian state railways opened the first direct connection from Rome to Pompeii. In one hour and 47 minutes, the Frecciarossa 1000 high-speed train takes travelers to their destination without having to change trains.

The once sunken city on Vesuvius is only a day trip away from Rome. So far, the Trenitalia railway company has only put its trains on the track on one Sunday a month. “But we will be expanding the offer from August 6th,” says Luigi Ferraris, CEO of the state railway holding Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FSI), in an interview with the FAZ