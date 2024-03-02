Part from Emilia Romagna the experimentation of bodycams for Trenitalia train conductors, the latest tool for the safety of travelers and staff on convoys. This was announced by a note from MIT. Thirty train captains who, on a voluntary basis, joined this first phase of the project: when worn, the small video camera will always be on, but not in recording mode. The worker will decide if and when to activate it.

For example in the event of threats, aggression or violent behaviour. An instrument, adopted in agreement with the unions, which will comply with precise requirements to protect travellers' privacy and which is in addition to other security measures. First of all, we read again, to the team of vigilantes of Fs Security, a company created by the will of the deputy prime minister and minister Matteo Salvini who has made station security one of his main battles.

Furthermore, the note concludes, all new regional trains are equipped with cameras and a live video surveillance system: if necessary, the train conductor can contact the Railway Police directly, via a dedicated number, to request immediate intervention. Minister Salvini follows these dossiers with great attention and expressed satisfaction with the news.