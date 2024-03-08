Trenitalia, new rules on luggage by Easter: you can bring up to 2 suitcases. From the third there will be a much lower fine of 50 euros

Coming soon Easter new baggage rules for those traveling by train on Arrows (Frecciarossa, Frecciargento and Frecciabianca). Trenitalia is preparing a draft regulation which should be ready by next week. Consumer associations are already on alert, as they believe the new rules will significantly change the experience for travellers. As reported by Corriere.it, you will be able to bring a maximum of 2 pieces of luggage in addition to your bag, backpack, personal effects and any stroller. With a third suitcase there will not be a surcharge but a fine “significantly lower” than 50 euros.

Trenitalia has therefore started a discussion with some consumer associations to discuss the new regulation on luggage but also bags for transporting scooters and folding bikes and the sizes of suitcases that can be brought on board. In the next few days, a university institute will launch a specific analysis on the topic of bikes and scooters to find the most efficient solution for transporting them on trains.

“We appreciated the openness of the discussion on the part of Trenitalia. It is important, however, that at the conclusion of the dialogue process, the most unacceptable measures are removed, against which, not surprisingly, we had announced our intention to present a exposed to the Antitrust and the Transport Authority, considering them so aggressive that they could constitute an unfair commercial practice, being abnormal and disproportionate requests – he states Massimiliano Donapresident ofNational Consumers Union – For the avoidance of doubt, we say from now on that we will not accept any tariff discrimination on baggage based on the type of ticket purchased in the future. Since it has been declared that it is a safety problem, in fact, exemptions should not be possible upon payment of a supplement.”

“We are very satisfied with this dialogue and the fact that Trenitalia agreed 100% with the requests we made. Full harmony therefore between the company and the associations in the interest of safe and comfortable travel for all travellers”, comment the presidents of Assoutients And Fable (Italian Environment and Bicycle Federation), respectively Gabriele Melluso And Alessandro Tursi.