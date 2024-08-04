Trenitalia, changes for long-distance trains in August

In August, long-distance trains operated by Trenitalia, the parent company of the FS Group Passenger Hub, will be affected by changes to circulation due to infrastructure upgrade works, which will be preparatory to increased frequency and improved quality of service. The lines most affected will be the Turin-Milan-Venice, the Milan-Bologna AV line and the Rome-Florence Direttissima.. Interruptions due to construction work are also expected on Alpine crossings, which will have an impact above all on the provision of cross-border connections.

THE MILAN-BOLOGNA LINE

From 12 to 18 August, the Milan-Bologna high-speed line will be partially interrupted with a Increase travel time up to 120′while, from the 19th to the 25th, it will be affected by speed reductions. The changes will mainly affect the Frecciarossa trains on the Turin-Milan-Rome-Naples-Salerno route with lengthening of the routes and cancellations. Three trains between Intercity and Intercity Notte on the Milan/Florence-Rome/Syracuse routes and vice versa will instead be diverted to the conventional line between Orvieto and Chiusi.

THE FLORENCE-ROME DIRECT TRAIN

From 12 to 23 August 2024, the Direttissima Florence-Rome line will be interrupted on the Chiusi-Orvieto section for waterproofing the Paglia viaduct, while from 24 to 25 August, it will be affected by speed reductions. The Frecce and Intercity offer will be subject to timetable changes, cancellations or route diversions with an increase in travel times. From 19 to 23 August, interruptions on the Direttissima and slowdowns on the Milan-Bologna AV line will lead to increases in travel times of up to 80′ (up to 20′ for trains that travel on the Milan-Bologna AV line towards the Adriatic coast). On 24 and 25 August, the Direttissima will experience slowdowns of 5′ to 60′ depending on the train.

MILAN-VENICE AV

For works related to the construction of the Milan-Venice AV/AC line, a total disruption is expected on the Verona-Vicenza route until August 20as well as slowdowns before and after the closure of the line until August 26. Restrictions, cancellations and deviations are expected with an increase in travel times for the Frecce (up to approximately 90′ from Venice to Milan and 150′ in the opposite direction) and for cross-border services.

THE BOLOGNA-PRATO LINE

Due to upgrade work, the Bologna-Prato line is expected to be continuously interrupted until September 8th on the Pianoro-San Benedetto section. Trains will be cancelled and replaced with buses. There will also be timetable changes on some sections and for some Intercity and Intercity Notte trains, a diversion via Falconara or via Tirrenica Nord is expected.

THE PASSES

For adaptation and safety works, on the Milan-Domodossola and Domodossola-Iselle lines, all Eurocity connections from Domodossola to Milan and vice versa will be cancelled. Trains will be replaced with buses between Milan and Domodossola and between Milan, Lausanne and Geneva. The works on the Domodossola-Iselle are scheduled from 9 to 30 August, while on the Milan-Domodossola until 8 September.