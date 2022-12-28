Interior decorators and designers agree that window treatments lend personality and charm when used properly around the house. They can brighten up any space and provide privacy as necessary. In addition, they can accentuate the area or soften vibrant walls and floors to create a classy, homey aesthetic.

You can easily change the aesthetics of your rooms with a change in window treatments. You can choose from several possibilities available in the market or ask a seamstress to make several sets that suit your fancy. However, you can seek professionals to achieve the look you want quickly. For example, if you’re looking for blinds in Nottingham, you can check out several shops offering affordable deals and exceptional service. Look for suppliers that deliver top-notch services at the right price.

If you want to change your home’s window treatments, we’re giving you some ideas on a budget.

Custom awnings

If you want to make your property stand out from the rest of the houses in the neighbourhood, you can install custom awnings from a speciality shop. You can choose the design and the length of the awning to ensure that it will suit your property. These features will add outdoor space for entertaining guests and provide enough colour for your property.

Curtains

You can select from ready-made curtains or ask a seamstress or a speciality shop to take care of your curtain needs. Curtains have been one of the most popular ways of beautifying windows as they lend personality to each room. With several options available such as blackout, eyelet, pleated, thermal or voile curtains, you can choose which ones would accentuate your home properly. You can also ask to use different fabrics that suit your needs.

Shutters

If you’re into the industrial aesthetic, why not use exterior shutters as an indoor window treatment? You can repurpose old, shabby-chic wooden shutters and use the right hardware to perfectly accentuate the kitchen or living room. Depending on your preference, you can scrounge local scrap shops for them, and you can either paint them or stain them.

Burlap drapes

If you’re looking for an edgy, rustic, frontier-like aesthetic, you can repurpose old burlap sacks into drapes. Launder the burlap sacks and cut them accordingly. Then, you can sew a few of them together to make floor-to-ceiling drapes and attach metal grommets on one side. These will add texture and charm to the room without breaking the bank.

Drop cloth drapes

One of the easiest and most inexpensive ways to create beautiful drapes is to use drop cloths, clothes hangers and clips. Choose your favourite colour, drape them onto a clothes hanger, and secure them with a clothespin. You can hang the drapes on curtain rods easily. You may need a few sets to cover a window completely, but with such an easy task, we’re sure you can do it.

Conclusions

If you wish to create a different aesthetic using window treatments, you can work with a seamstress or a speciality store or do it on your own. Several terrific ideas abound to help you create an aesthetic that suits your personality.