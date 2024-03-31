“Trends” tour in France… Objectives and context

At Trends Research and Consulting, we work ceaselessly to achieve the center’s global vision and its goal of being a global platform for intellectual and cultural dialogue, and a knowledge bridge to connect the Middle East region to the world. Although we have come an important step in this path, with the number of the Center’s research partnerships reaching more than 200 with research, academic and media institutions covering different regions of the world, the work has not stopped, as the various work teams in Trends and its external offices continue their efforts to achieve this ambitious vision.

Within this context, the Trends Center will undertake an enriching research tour in France between April 10 and 17, during which it will participate, for the first time, in the Paris International Book Fair, which is considered the second world book fair in importance after the Frankfurt Fair, where it will be an opportunity to present its various publications and what they include. Of ideas and visions for a new segment of the French-speaking audience. Within this context, “Trends” will publish its first original works in the French language on the sidelines of the exhibition, where an index will be launched in French, the first of its kind in the world, that measures with research tools the level of influence of the “Brotherhood” group. In the world, in partnership and cooperation with the University of Montreal in Canada, and the university platform for studying Islam “PLURIEL”. The launch of this index will come on the sidelines of this important cultural event, as part of “Trends” vision to reveal the truth about political Islam groups, led by the “Brotherhood” and their deviant ideologies. The Center will also publish its first book in the French language, jointly written by researchers from the Trends Center and the University of Montreal. Trends’ agenda during his tour in France will not stop there. As is his habit of investing in major cultural events to open the horizons of intellectual and research dialogue with international intellectual and research institutions, Trends will organize, on the sidelines of the Paris Book Fair, a group of research events, including a high-level symposium on relations. The European Gulf Council, with the participation of experts and officials from both sides, and a panel discussion to discuss the results and indicators of the international index of the influence of the Muslim Brotherhood, with the participation of partners contributing to the index, and visits to a group of French and European research centers to discuss the prospects for partnership with them. The team responsible for the Trending Echoes podcast at Trends will also record a number of episodes with leading French experts.

These research and intellectual activities and events are part of strengthening the Arab-Francophone intellectual dialogue, which in turn is part of the global intellectual dialogues of “Trends.” This is not the center’s first contribution to strengthening this dialogue, as “Trends” has succeeded in integrating the French language into academic and research activities. Which he previously hosted. Last February, the Trends Center, in organizational and scientific cooperation with the University Platform for the Study of Islam, hosted a global conference on human brotherhood. His opening speech was delivered by His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Member of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence in the United Arab Emirates, and he lectured more. Of 45 university teachers from different parts of the world, most of whom are French speakers. As part of its ambitious and deliberate plan to open global offices that serve its ambitious goal and its commitment to expanding the scope of its global reach, and confirming its role as a link with regional and international research and thought centers, “Trends” will use this tour to announce the opening of its newest office abroad, which is the Trends-Paris virtual office, which will be The center's first offices on the European continent, with the aim of building more bridges through which we can dialogue with European research centers and academies, and enhancing research, cultural and civilizational exchange between us and that important region of the world that France participates in leading.

The planned “Trends” tour to France comes as a milestone step towards strengthening its position as a leading and active independent center regionally and globally, providing a solid research product, disseminating knowledge, and supporting the academic community with balanced research visions that analyze various current regional and global issues and anticipate their future. “Trends” has been able, in recent years, to make its mark in the field of research and study centers, and has succeeded in establishing itself as an influential global intellectual reference, which contributes effectively to research and studies, and provides training programs that hone skills, and scientific consultations that monitor potential international risks and challenges, and develop visions and perceptions that help. To develop solutions and understand variables.

*CEO – Trends Center for Research and Consulting.