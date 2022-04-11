Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

A recent study, issued by the Trends Center for Research and Consultation, entitled: “The Ukrainian war is a new blow to the liberal international order,” confirmed that the crisis in Ukraine will leave profound effects on the international system, because events of this magnitude and in this geography must have a transformative effect on relations The major powers, which represent the most important determinant of the nature of the international system, consider that the crisis has dealt a new blow to the liberal international order.

The study, prepared by Jamal Abdel-Gawad, a specialist in political science, stated that the most important change that occurred in the international system is the change in the nature of the processes and interactions taking place in it. Instead of focusing on economic growth, the focus has become on security and armaments, and instead of trade exchange and the movement of funds across political blocs, There is a rapidly rising separation wall between Russia and the West.

She pointed out that the “Covid-19” pandemic provided a small opportunity to understand the impact of crises on the international system, but instead of the countries of the world uniting and cooperating to confront Corona, the epidemic turned into a catalyst for deepening international differences, and for accelerating the process of exit from the liberal international system governed by rules, to an international system It is governed by strategic rivalries, which confirms that the strategic rivalry between the major powers is genuine and far-reaching developments.