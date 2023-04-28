Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

A research study by the “Trends Center for Research and Consultation” warned that Sudan, in light of the events taking place between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, has become a fertile environment for terrorism, both in terms of the migration of violent groups that take shelter from some African capitals, or in terms of the possibility of the displacement of those that settled in other countries. Africa for many years.

The study, titled “Repercussions of the War in Sudan on the Phenomenon of Terrorism,” said that there were no political and security conditions that pushed extremist organizations to resume their activities inside Sudan more than the ones they are experiencing now, noting that there are some reports that talk about the “Brotherhood” in Sudan, or what is called “Al-Kizan”, are the ones who participated in making events in this way so that they could benefit from the reality of war and chaos that swept Sudan.

The analytical study sought to determine the repercussions of the dangers of the ongoing war inside Sudan on the spread of the phenomenon of terrorism and the waves of migration of extremist organizations into Khartoum and the threat of these organizations to neighboring countries, especially Egypt.

The study also addressed the possibility of Sudan turning into a safe haven for terrorism in light of the ongoing armed conflict between the two largest military powers, seeking to shed light on the most important extremist organizations that began moving inside Sudan from the Sahel and Sahara region and the Horn of Africa, and the role of the international community in confronting the potential phenomenon. . The study stated that apart from monitoring the causes that led to the outbreak of the war, from which the “Kizan” cannot be excluded as an entity benefiting from its ignition, according to the assertion of security and political parties inside the country, they are the most beneficiaries of it along with their partners who came to Sudan, according to the initial monitoring that confirmed these risks.

The study concluded that the situation in Sudan has become dangerous not only to its internal security, but also to regional security and all countries of the world. Extremists with external extensions, warning that Sudan will become a safe haven for terrorism, but also the country that is the first source of terrorism if the security situation continues without intervention that reduces the severity of the danger or eliminates it completely, or the transition to a civilian government whose first priority is confronting the threat of extremist organizations.

The study showed that the movements of extremist organizations inside Sudan under the banner of the “Brotherhood” to take advantage of what will be imposed by political and security events confirms that they will do anything to prevent them from leaving the political scene.