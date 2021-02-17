Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The “Trends Center for Research and Consulting” signed a memorandum of understanding with the “Arab Youth Center” to enhance research and scientific cooperation.

The memorandum provides for the cooperation of the two parties in preparing research and studies, especially in issues related to youth, in addition to cooperation in conducting field surveys and public opinion polls aimed at identifying the priorities of Arab youth. The memorandum also includes the cooperation of “Trends” and “the Arab Youth Center” in the development and design of training programs that contribute to the rehabilitation of youth and upgrading their research, scientific and cognitive capabilities.

The Trends Center for Research and Consultation’s signature of this memorandum comes within the framework of its keenness to open up to academic and research institutions, in order to serve the issues that promote the process of comprehensive and sustainable development, and within its annual plan for 2021, which aims to establish a wide network of relations and build close strategic partnerships with the most important research centers Studies, global decision support centers, regional and international organizations, governmental and non-governmental institutions.

Since the beginning of 2021, the “Trends Center for Research and Consulting” has signed agreements and memoranda of cooperation with many research centers at home and abroad, the most prominent of which was a cooperation agreement with the “Rabdan Academy” on research and scientific issues and issues of common interest, especially in political, security and defense issues.

The center also concluded a memorandum of cooperation with the Russian Council for International Affairs, with the aim of strengthening scientific, research and academic cooperation, exchanging scientific and professional experiences and publications, making use of the database and information available to each of them, and establishing research projects and organizing events on issues of common interest.