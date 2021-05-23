Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Trends Research and Consulting” signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation with the “Media Regulatory Office at the Ministry of Culture and Youth”, with the aim of enhancing cultural, research and media cooperation between the two parties in common areas. The memorandum was signed by Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of “Trends”, and Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al-Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Media Regulatory Office at the Ministry of Culture and Youth. The signing of this memorandum comes with the aim of strengthening cooperation between the two parties, in order to achieve their goals of supporting scientific research, developing knowledge, spreading culture and awareness among members of society, and supporting youth issues.

The Memorandum of Understanding between “Trends for Research and Consulting” and the Media Regulatory Office at the Ministry of Culture and Youth stipulates cooperation in the cultural and media field, conducting joint research in areas of common interest, especially in the field of studies specialized in youth issues, and conducting opinion polls aimed at identifying their orientations towards various Issues, and cooperation in preparing various events such as seminars, conferences and lectures on youth issues, culture and knowledge.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali stressed that this memorandum comes from the keenness of “Trends for Research and Consulting” to strengthen partnerships with various institutions inside and outside the UAE, and to employ these partnerships in the service of knowledge and the spread of culture. Al-Ali expressed his hope that this memorandum would contribute to strengthening cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and Youth in areas of common interest, especially youth issues.

For his part, Dr. Rashid Khalfan Al-Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Media Regulatory Office at the Ministry of Culture and Youth, said that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with “Trends for Research and Consulting” is consistent with the ministry’s general goal of spreading knowledge and culture, and supporting strategic partners with the aim of providing effective outputs and experiences that reflect the cultural scene. Thriving and diversified in the United Arab Emirates at the local, regional and global levels. Dr. Al-Nuaimi indicated that the Ministry of Culture and Youth is working to support cultural activities, knowledge production and awareness of educational and social roles, in partnership with national and international research and cultural institutions.