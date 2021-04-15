“Trends for Research and Consulting” issued a new study entitled: “Islamists in Tunisia and the Security Empowerment Project: From the Security Group to the Secret Service”, which sheds light on the role of “violence devices” within the terrorist “Brotherhood” group in the group’s “empowerment” project through a study “The model of the Tunisian Renaissance Movement.” The study deals in its first axis with the group’s ideological and repressive apparatus, noting that the “Brotherhood” group, since its first organizational formation in 1928, looked as its founder Hassan Al-Banna wanted it to be a “quasi-state”, whether in terms of organization or purpose. “Empowerment” takes an important part in its project. Rather, it is the ultimate goal of the group, and this empowerment depends to a large extent on repressive and ideological devices.

The second axis of the study deals with the philosophy of security empowerment of the “Brotherhood”, as it indicates that security empowerment is part of the group’s great empowerment project, which is the stage in which it reaches full and complete control over the state’s security and military apparatus, and this empowerment could be later to empowerment. Political, meaning that the group or one of its branches succeeds in controlling political power through various means (elections, revolution, “and then the stage of controlling the security and military agencies begins.

The study reveals that security empowerment is a major part of the group’s great empowerment project, and for this it established dozens of security agencies, which took different forms in different contexts, but maintained the same ideological ground and the same approach. These experiences ranged between building special security and military apparatuses within the group and its branches, and penetrating the official security and military services of countries. The most important of these devices is the special regime of the “Brotherhood”, a military formation established by the mother group in Egypt during the era of its founder, Hassan Al-Banna, and there as well. “Organization of the Artillery School” in Syria, which is a limited military formation that the “Brotherhood” group succeeded in establishing by recruiting and winning over a number of soldiers and officers within the army. The base of its work was in the artillery school in Aleppo, in addition to the “National Islamic Front” organization in Sudan, Which consisted of a number of officers in the Sudanese army who pledged allegiance to the group, and this formation succeeded in carrying out a military coup in June 1989 and brought the front to power, through the Brigadier General in the army at the time, Omar al-Bashir, and remained there for about three decades. In the case of Tunisia, and highlighting the attempts of the “Ennahda” movement to establish its own security apparatus, noting that the movement moved early to establish a nucleus for this security apparatus within the framework of a broader security and political empowerment project, as official security documents indicate that the first nucleus is From which this apparatus was formed, it was mainly from the military elements, which is the nucleus of non-commissioned officers. Its members joined the group after passing through circles of mosques run by Rashid al-Ghannouchi, the current leader of the movement, or in some cases it was among his students.

The study draws attention to the fact that, as soon as the Tunisian Ennahda movement returned to political action from the inside at the beginning of 2011, it sought to rebuild this apparatus and resume its security empowerment project, and it worked on this through two main means, namely, an attempt to penetrate the Ministry of Interior and build a special apparatus, which is organizing Sarri carries out security tasks, such as gathering information, recruiting officers from the security forces and the army, and spying on political opponents and embassies, as well as forging cooperative relationships with violent Salafi groups and with Islamic groups outside the country, especially the mother organization in Egypt and even with local criminal formations in popular neighborhoods. The documents showed that among the tasks of the secret service of the “Ennahdha” movement is to build a parallel security apparatus that conducts security research and investigations, follows up on the military and the military establishment and writes reports about it, informs the “Ennahda” movement with the accurate life details of the military leadership, as well as supervising courses on eavesdropping, intelligence and building The secret security apparatus and the writing of reports. The study concludes that the Brotherhood depends, in its public project of empowerment, on “ideological apparatuses” that carry out “soft activity” and repressive devices that form the rough and violent stream of political activity, and this duality based on the balance between power and politics, as it is. Another bilateral equilibrium state that governs the group from its inception, such as secrecy and overtness, which at first glance appears to be very contradictory, but is in fact very consistent with the dual approach of the group, which is basically based on the principle of “taqiyya” in its political sense.