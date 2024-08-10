Cities are a bellwether for nations’ progress. When they prosper, so do their countries. And when they are fragile, their nations are more likely to suffer from a wide variety of ills, from deterioration in the quality of life to a decrease in foreign direct investment. Crime rates are particularly useful measures of urban fragility. Homicide is a particularly convenient early warning indicator because it is the most serious and most closely monitored category of crime.

According to the criteria of

However, the limited availability of standardized city-level data on the criminal violence makes it surprisingly difficult to track both lethal and non-lethal crimes.

Fortunately, the Homicide Monitor, one of the largest public registries of this data in the world, takes the pulse of cities with at least 250,000 inhabitants. Its 2023 findings show that cities in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) continue to record particularly high homicide rates. It also reveal signs of progress in some places and new reasons for concern in others.

As in previous years, LAC was home to more than 40 of the 50 cities with the most murders in the world in 2023. The countries with the most cities on this list are Brazil (13), Mexico (11), United States (7), South Africa (6), Ecuador (5) and Colombia (3), followed by Venezuela, Guatemala, Jamaica, Haiti and Lesotho, with one each.

The city with the highest homicide rate in the

world in 2023 was Duran, Ecuador

They watch Ecuadorian television live. Photo:Video Capture Share

LAC cities dominate the ranking, but notable changes are taking place in the region due to the evolution of the dynamics of organized crime and the controversial public security interventions.

The city with the highest homicide rate in the world in 2023 was Durán, Ecuador. In 2020, it ranked 453rd, and last year it recorded a homicide rate of 148 per 100,000 inhabitants. The explosion of organized violence in Durán and other Ecuadorian cities such as Manta, Guayaquil, Machala and Portoviejo is a tragedy waiting to happen. They have been the hardest hit by the rapid escalation of a drug war between rival Ecuadorian gangs and Colombian, Mexican and Albanian criminal groups fighting for control of cocaine trafficking.

Ecuador’s national homicide rate rose from 5.7 per 100,000 in 2018 to 45.1 in 2023, making it the most violent country in South America.

Earlier this year, President Daniel Noboa declared an “internal armed conflict.” In an April referendum, the Ecuadorians voted overwhelmingly in favor of a militarized response to crime which has included longer prison sentences for serious crimes ranging from drug trafficking to money laundering and the use of the military to maintain order in cities.

The flip side of Ecuador’s surge in violence can be found in El Salvador, Honduras and Venezuela, where homicide rates have reportedly fallen dramatically in several cities. San Salvador, San Miguel and Soyapango in El Salvador were among the cities with the most homicides in recent years, but in the wake of controversial crackdowns on crime, lethal violence fell by more than 70% nationwide in 2023 alone, according to government figures.

Problems elsewhere

Members of the Police in the vicinity of the prison, in Honduras. Photo:AFP Share

San Pedro Sula in Honduras ranked as the world’s most violent city in 2014, with a murder rate of 142 per 100,000, but by 2023, the city had fallen out of the top 100, recording a rate of just 25.8. Other cities, such as Tegucigalpa and Choloma, also fell out of the top 50. Homicide rates in Venezuela have also been declining. Only Caracas was included in the top 50 in 2023, a stark contrast to 2021, when 11 Venezuelan cities made the list.

Although Brazil had the largest number of cities (13) Among the top 50 in 2023, that figure pales in comparison to the 30 it recorded in 2015. Despite this improvement, Brazil still reported the highest absolute number of murders in the world in 2023, with 47,052 and a national homicide rate of 23.1 per 100,000. Cities such as Camaçari, Feira de Santana and Salvador (all in Bahia); Macapá (Amapá) and Caucaia (Ceará) appear on the list as especially violent, with homicide rates above 65 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Yes ok Brazil’s national homicide rate has been declining since 2017has been increasing in places in the northeast and in the nine Amazon states, where rates far exceed the national average. The main culprit is an explosion of cocaine trafficking from neighboring Colombia, Bolivia and Peru, along with violent disputes among the region’s numerous gangs. Brazilians are more worried than ever about crime.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, in Mexico City. Photo:EFE/Madla Hartz Share

In Mexico, the trends in political and criminal violence are even more grim. The country had 11 cities in the top 50 in 2023, compared to just three in 2015. Before 2017, the country had only one city, Acapulco, in the top 10, but now Cajeme (Sonora), Tijuana (Baja California), and Celaya (Guanajuato) regularly appear on that list.

Over the past six years, Mexico has recorded more than 30,000 homicides. The country’s last election cycle saw the highest number of political assassinations in modern history. Not surprisingly, in a recent survey on public safety, more than 61% of respondents said it was not safe to live in their city.

Colombia and the Caribbean

Crime scene. Photo:The Weather Archive Share

For its part, Colombia has experienced an unprecedented decline in homicides in the last decade.

Cities such as Medellín (Antioquia) and Cali (Valle del Cauca), once considered among the most violent in the world, have improved markedly. Colombia’s approach to violent crime has oscillated between militarized and preventative interventions, and the current government is trying to focus more on the so-called “root causes” of crime, such as poverty, inequality, education, substance abuse and other factors.

Despite significant progress, Colombia has seen between two and four cities in the top 50 every year since 2017, and the security situation has deteriorated in some small cities such as Sincelejo, the city with the most murders in the country in 2023, ranked 29th.

The Pacific coast is also becoming a cause for particular concern due to increasing clashes between drug trafficking organisations.

The homicide rate in the region

It is three times the world average

Meanwhile, the expansion of heavily armed criminal gangs and drug trafficking networks across the Caribbean has coincided with an explosion of homicidal violence.

The region’s homicide rate is three times the world averagewith most murders committed with firearms trafficked from the U.S. Larger cities, such as Kingston in Jamaica and Port-au-Prince in Haiti, ranked 12th and 15th among cities with the highest number of murders in 2023.

The rise in homicide-prone cities in countries that have not historically reported high rates of violent crime is an early warning for the region. Examples include San José, Costa Rica, where homicide rates rose from 15.1 per 100,000 in 2022 to a record 23 per 100,000 in 2023. Similarly, alarming patterns are evident in smaller cities such as Iquique, Chile, and Rosario, Argentina.

The ups and downs of homicide rates in cities across the region show that no condition is permanent: seemingly hopeless situations can improve, and sound, sound policies can yield positive results.

The researchers behind this report

ROBERT MUGGAH: He is co-founder and research director of the Igarapé Institute, a leading think tank in Brazil. He is also co-founder of SecDev Group and SecDev Foundation, digital security and risk analysis groups with global reach.

KATHERINE AGUIRRE: She is an economist, with a Master’s degree in Development Studies from the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies in Geneva, Switzerland, and a senior researcher at the Igarapé Institute in Brazil and the Ideas for Peace Foundation.

ROBERT MUGGAH AND KATHERINE AGUIRRE

AMERICAS QUARTERLY

RIO DE JANEIRO