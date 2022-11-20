As part of its continuous efforts to analyze developments on the international and regional arena, the Trends Center for Research and Consultation will dedicate a symposium on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, on “Efforts and Initiatives for Peace and Stability in the Horn of Africa: Assessing Roles and Interests.”

The symposium will be held at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

A better understanding of the “Horn of Africa”

The Horn of Africa region suffers from tensions and conflicts that intensify at times and subside at others, without a final solution on the horizon. This symposium aims to shed light on the repercussions of instability in this vital strategic region, and how this affects the roles of external parties (states, regional and international organizations) in efforts and initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, in an attempt to reach a better understanding of the interests of these countries. parties in the region.

The roots of the conflict

The symposium will discuss the history of violence and instability in the Horn of Africa, the map of current conflicts and crises, and the factors and causes behind instability (security, political and economic instability). It also discusses the motives for achieving stability in this region, which is important for regional and global security.

International and regional entrepreneurs

The symposium monitors efforts to bring peace and stability to the Horn of Africa, including African efforts and initiatives (the African Union, Intergovernmental Authority on Development in East Africa, Kenya and other African countries) and international efforts and initiatives (United Nations, United States of America, European Union, China , other European countries), and regional efforts and initiatives (Gulf Cooperation Council, Turkey, others). The session also deals in particular with the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates. Furthermore, the session explores the effectiveness of these efforts and initiatives, the factors behind their success or failure, and the interests and motivations of third parties to intervene in the region.

Preventative measurements

The symposium analyzes the dimensions of the issue of piracy, and considers piracy off the coast of the Horn of Africa a real problem that the international community has not been able to address decisively so far. However, some countries are taking precautionary measures to protect their interests in these perilous waters. This session will discuss the risks of piracy on maritime security in the Horn of Africa, ways to deal with it, and the role of external parties in this regard.

