Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Trends Research and Consulting” recently appointed spokespersons from young cadres, to ensure the effectiveness of communication channels with research, academic and advisory institutions, and local and international media, as Yazia Jassim Al Hosani was appointed as an official spokesperson in the English language, and Rawda Abdullah Al Marzouqi was an official spokesperson in the Arabic language.

The mission of the spokespersons will be to enrich communication channels with research and studies centers, academic, scientific and cultural institutions and other parties concerned with the work of “Trends for Research and Consulting”, and to define the nature of the role it plays as a multi-tasking research and intellectual institution, as well as clarifying the nature of the activities, research activities and the various initiatives that it organizes. Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of “Trends Research and Consulting”, said that the growth of the activities and activities of “Trends” since its inception and the ambitious goals that it has set for the coming period have made it important to appoint official spokesmen in both Arabic and English, in anticipation of the importance of the next stage in which he will seek to confirm his role. As a knowledge and academic link between broad groups of interested people and specialists in various fields, and establishing a distinguished network of academic and research elites on the Arab and international levels.