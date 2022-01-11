Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

As part of a series of lecture papers, the Trends Center for Research and Consultation issued its first study, entitled “Educational Solution and Protection of Young People from Extremism,” prepared by Dr. Anas Al-Tariqi, assistant professor of modern civilization at the University of Tunis.

The study dealt with the definition of extremism, noting that it is a logic of thinking that does not accept compromise in its definition of right and wrong, and indicated that the role entrusted to the educational institution is to educate young people on the flexibility of thinking, meaning that it creates in the individual this constant willingness to modify his attitudes.

The study stated that this willingness can only be achieved if the individual believes that the truth is relative, subjective, and infinite, and that he does not live with facts, but is a being constantly adapting to his surroundings, and acting according to what happens in his daily life of events.

The study attempted to present the concept of humility as a required mental attitude as a new condition for the logic of thinking, which is the most important way to immunize the youth against extremism, explaining that the task of inculcating it in the souls of the youth and in the thinking of society is entrusted to the educational institution, which must enter into the mind of the youth the belief that the goal of knowledge is Acquiring the skill of living, and that the journey of attainment does not end as long as a person lives, and that only humility can make him avoid the illusion of possessing truth and knowledge, and make him believe that what he knows will always remain a little.

The study indicated that the conditions for a healthy life are the ability to adapt, to have the competence to solve daily problems, to make agreements that guarantee collective coexistence, and to make education a primary goal for receiving knowledge, whether it is scientific, religious or moral, taking into account the objectives of discipline, training and education.

She explained that the effective solution to immunizing young people from extremism is purely educational, given that security solutions can besiege extremism, but they do not prevent young people from entering websites and communication platforms, and browsing the toxic content broadcast by extremist currents.

The study concluded that it is inevitable for young people to live in constant openness to what they can know at every moment and time, and thus they can immunize themselves from extremism.