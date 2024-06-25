The Trends Center for Research and Consultation participated in the “Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum… 20 years of giving and cooperation,” which was organized by the Research and Strategic Studies Department, affiliated with the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, at the university’s headquarters in the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

During a workshop included in the forum entitled: “Towards a strategic vision for developing cultural relations between Arabs and China,” the Center presented a research paper that stressed the importance of cultural cooperation between the Arab and Chinese sides, as it is one of the most important tributaries of strengthening Arab-Chinese relations in general.

The paper presented a strategic vision for developing cultural relations between Arabs and China, focusing on strengthening “common interests” and positive collective memory, developing education, translation and publishing partnerships, employing literary and sporting events, and developing media communication mechanisms and social media.

The paper recommended increasing the exchange of educational and student missions between the two sides, enhancing cooperation between Arab and Chinese universities in the field of joint research, establishing more Arab cultural centers in China and Chinese in the Arab world, and organizing various cultural events, such as art exhibitions, musical and theatrical performances, and films. Translating literary and artistic works from Arabic to Chinese and vice versa, and supporting cooperation in the field of content creation, such as producing joint films and series, video games, and music, and encouraging investment in joint cultural projects.