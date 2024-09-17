Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

TRENDS Research & Advisory Center participated in the sessions of the 7th BRICS Media Forum, hosted by the Russian capital, Moscow, during the period from September 13 to 17, 2024, where Ali Abdullah Al Ali, researcher and Director of TRENDS Dubai, presented a scientific intervention within a roundtable on “Media in BRICS countries.. Technological transformation towards a new world.”

TRENDS signed a research and media cooperation agreement with the Russian news agency ITAR-TASS, with the aim of enhancing scientific and knowledge exchange in media research and studies, in addition to cooperation in opinion polls, training and specialized consultations, on the sidelines of the BRICS Media Forum.

The agreement was signed on behalf of TRENDS by Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Researcher and Director of TRENDS Dubai, on behalf of Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of the Center, and on behalf of TASS by Andrey Kondrashov, Director General of the Russian News Agency ITAR-TASS.

The strategic cooperation agreement between TRENDS and TASS aims to enhance the exchange of knowledge, information and research data between the two parties, which supports the quality and diversity of media and research content. The agreement also seeks to cooperate in implementing joint research and studies on regional and international issues of common interest, in addition to launching joint research initiatives and projects, as well as organizing joint conferences, seminars, workshops and training courses, to contribute to the exchange of skills and expertise between the two parties.

Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Researcher and Director of Trends Dubai, said in his intervention at the roundtable “Media in BRICS Countries: Technological Transformation towards a New World” that the media in BRICS countries plays an important role in representing common interests on the global stage. However, technological transformation provides new opportunities, as BRICS countries have the ability to use media as a tool to enhance cooperation and promote a multipolar world.