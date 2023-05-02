Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Trends Center for Research and Consulting has issued a new study in English that reviews the path to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at its twenty-eighth session (COP 28), which will be held in Dubai Expo City from November 30 to December 12, 2023..and that Within the framework of Trends keeping pace with the summit, and within its research programs on the environment and sustainable development.

The study, titled “The Road to COP28… How does the UAE’s role enhance international climate action?”, presents the most important international repercussions of climate change, as well as outlining the broad lines of international climate action during the period from the first climate conference to the seventh summit. The twenty-eighth session that was held in Sharm El-Sheikh in late 2022, and the study prepared by the Research and Consulting Department at the Trends Center monitored the role of the UAE organizing the COP 28 global climate summit in the global climate transition to achieve the goals of the 2050 baseline, and provided a detailed reading of its experience in climate commitment and environmental protection from repercussions pollution and harmful carbon emissions. She explained the most important obstacles in the way of reaching the carbon neutrality targeted by all countries of the world, and then the roles assigned to the UAE to raise the world’s hopes for the desired climate transformation by 2050.

The study confirmed that climate change has become the biggest challenge ever facing humanity, noting that its various and dangerous repercussions predict a dark future for humanity, unless the world moves quickly and effectively and makes up for the time that has passed. The study made several recommendations that would contribute to the success of the upcoming COP28 summit, and among these recommendations: an inventory and precise definition of the terms of these international files, then identifying the reasons for their postponement, the most important international actors, the available alternatives and the weightings for each of these files. Mobilizing regional and international efforts to reach a clear vision on how to resolve the outstanding climate issues that were carried over from the twenty-seventh summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, and calling for the development of an international mechanism for regular follow-up and early warning of expected gaps in the levels of climate compliance between the countries and regions of the world.