Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

In a celebration held in person and via “remote” communication, TRENDS Research & Advisory launched the media identity of its virtual office in Montreal, Canada, to enhance support for cognitive communication between think tanks regionally and internationally.

This step comes within the framework of activating the role of TRENDS’ branch offices supporting the center’s main headquarters in Abu Dhabi, which has so far reached 7 offices within a plan targeting the launch of 11 offices in the world’s capitals, to support the center’s goals, as it is a knowledge bridge linking the peoples and countries of the world.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, said that launching the media identity of the Monumental office aims to introduce it, TRENDS’ research vision and global intellectual message, in addition to opening new horizons for cooperation and partnerships between TRENDS and research and academic institutions and think tanks in Canada, as well as being a platform for scientific, knowledge and intellectual exchange between researchers and specialists. He pointed out that the TRENDS virtual office in Montreal, Canada, seeks to produce significant knowledge, especially in the field of foresight studies.

In addition, the Trends Montreal office launched a unique report entitled “Future Trends” in Arabic and English, which aims to shed light on the most important forward-looking studies that seek to identify future trends and identify the various variables that may affect these trends or their path, and determine the best scenarios for the future.

The report also included the most important illustrative and graphic forms that can visually summarize the most important studies, through which the trends and challenges of the future world can be understood.

In turn, Dr. Wael Saleh, Director of TRENDS Virtual Office in Montreal, stressed that the status, influence, and globality of research centers are now dependent on the added value and significant ideas they present, in addition to the creativity of their researchers and experts, and the ability to creatively anticipate in a world of uncertainty.

He pointed out that the new virtual office in Montreal, Canada, aspires to reflect the diversity of academic cultures and cognitive visions that TRENDS seeks in its research fields.

First issue

The first issue of the report included five future studies and 11 illustrative and graphical figures that outline future trends in the following areas: What will training look like in the future? How will the digital world affect the environment? Collaborative experiences between arts and future foresight studies, the importance of innovation in mitigating risks and crises in the future, the future of spending on artificial intelligence in the global banking sector, the future of the “energy mix”, the migration of economic power from the West to the East, the quantum leap for government computing in the future, the largest economies in the world over time and the top 10 countries in military spending in 2030, who will live in extreme poverty in 2031, what opportunities will the Metaverse offer in the future?, the rise of the Asian middle class in the coming years, the world population 2100 and demographic changes in the countries of the world.

The report also includes 5 applied studies that harnessed scientific knowledge, theories and information to solve problems and overcome the challenges of the present and the future in the following areas: cooperation between industry and academia, how to apply sustainable development standards in university education, how to design applied research, how content creators convey their extremism to the viewer and listener and how to confront that, and how to make a future scenario an integrative and explorable model like video games.