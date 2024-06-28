The Trends Center for Research and Consulting launched its seventh office in the world, in the Turkish city of Istanbul, as part of its efforts to enhance knowledge communication with think tanks regionally and internationally, and as a translation of its comprehensive research strategy, which aims to produce knowledge content in the field of forward-looking studies.

This came during a celebration held in Istanbul and Abu Dhabi, attended by a group of officials, researchers and academics.

The Trends-Istanbul office is part of a series of branch offices supporting the center’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where offices were opened in Dubai, Cairo, Rabat, Cape Town, Montreal, and Beijing, as part of a plan to launch ten offices in the world’s capitals, to support the center’s goals, as a global knowledge bridge.