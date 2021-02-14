Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Trends Center for Research and Consulting held a panel discussion “remotely” under the title: “Towards a global system to strengthen human fraternity”, with the participation of an elite group of clerics representing different religions, during which they discussed global efforts and initiatives aimed at strengthening human fraternity as the way to confront currents of intolerance, extremism and hatred That prevails in many regions of the world.

The activities of the seminar began with an opening speech by Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of “Trends”, which was delivered on his behalf by the researcher at the Center, Sultan Al-Ali, who welcomed the participants in this discussion session, which comes days after the world celebrated for the first time on the fourth This February is the International Day of Human Fraternity.

And Dr. Al-Ali on the initiative of the “Network of International Research Centers in Support of Human Fraternity”, as a step adopted by the “Trends” Center to support efforts to establish a global organization for human fraternity that includes all religions around the world. It aims at spreading the positive values ​​of tolerance, coexistence, respect for the different and acceptance. Diversity, rejection of hatred, racism and belief in the unity of the human destiny.

Yahya Sergio Yahy Pallavicini, Vice President of the Italian Islamic Religious Society, touched on the foundations of human fraternity, noting that the “Human Fraternity Document” provides opportunities for laying the foundations for interfaith dialogue and helps to establish foundations for better knowledge of religion or religions.

Dr. Muhammad Bashari, Secretary General of the World Council of Muslim Communities in the UAE, in his speech to the panel discussion, Mechanisms for Promoting a Culture of Human Fraternity Globally, noting that the Human Fraternity Document signed by representatives of the two largest religions in the world in Abu Dhabi on February 2019 stems from the common humanity and works To enhance it and root it in a culture of tolerance and dialogue to create a harmonious world.