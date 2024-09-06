Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

TRENDS Research & Advisory concluded its rich participation in the International Government Communication Forum 2024, as a strategic partner of the 13th edition, where the center contributed to the success of the new session, through the research papers, scientific seminars and discussion sessions it presented, which discussed a number of contemporary issues and challenges facing government communication mechanisms in light of the accelerating digital revolution, and also anticipated the future of various media outlets in the era of flexible governments.

The Centre’s pavilion witnessed a great turnout throughout the two days of the forum, as it was visited by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE, Antoine Delcourt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to the UAE, Jaber Hamiti, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the UAE, and Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director General of the National Media Office, in addition to a group of academics, media professionals and specialists.

TRENDING ECHOES PODCAST

In support of knowledge and the exchange of ideas and visions, the podcast studio was able to record a group of new episodes within the “TRENDING ECHOES” series with a number of key figures participating in the forum’s activities, including thought leaders, officials, experts and specialists, which provided an interactive knowledge platform that contributed to creating broad spaces for in-depth dialogues and fruitful discussions on contemporary global issues.

Resilience in an Era of Crisis

In a related context, TRENDS launched a study entitled: “Asian Resilience: Learning from Singapore’s Experience to Enhance Government Resilience in an Era of Crises.” Following the launch, the center’s pavilion witnessed a discussion session on the study’s findings and recommendations, presented by Sultan Al-Rubaie, principal researcher and head of the TRENDS International Training Institute.

Sultan Majid Al Ali, Researcher, Vice President of Trends Dubai, and Director of Global Barometer, reviewed the initiatives of the TRENDS Center in support of scientific research efforts, on the “Researchers” platform at the International Government Communication Forum. He said that in the first years of its establishment, the center faced great challenges, and its main goal was to establish its pillars in the scientific community. To this end, it began to attract an elite group of experts from around the world, and issues one or two studies weekly, with topics ranging from social and political sciences to others.

He stated that the scientific output of “Trends” was not limited to the researchers at the center only, but also attracted experts from abroad, to publish research papers and academic articles on the center’s platforms. After that, the center saw the importance of presenting expanded and more in-depth studies, and among the unique ideas presented by the center was the “Trends Encyclopedia on the Muslim Brotherhood,” which is the first of its kind in the Arab world. These studies have been translated into approximately 15 languages.

Sultan Al Ali pointed out that the current phase, which began in 2019, is a phase of stability and rapid growth for the center. During the past six years, TRENDS has moved to the stage of advanced scientific research, and its partnerships with international academic and research institutions have expanded, in addition to launching annual opinion polls and scientific indicators that reflect the interests and issues of society.

Sultan Al Ali explained that the results of the center’s work during the past years are the best evidence of the initiatives presented by the center to serve scientific research and society. We must not forget that the most important initiative achieved by the center is not only in producing knowledge and anticipating the future, but in building qualified human cadres, especially citizens, with high scientific capabilities. These cadres are capable of producing in-depth scientific studies, within the highest solid scientific and academic standards.