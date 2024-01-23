The Trends Research and Consulting Center concluded a series of research dialogues in Geneva, Switzerland, with three educational research centers: the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations (GSD), headed by Dr. Colum Murphy, and the United Nations University Center for Policy Research (UNU-CPR), headed by Dr. Adam Day. and the Global Cities Hub, headed by Anna Thuy Doan.

During these dialogues, Trends researchers discussed with the officials of these centers the prospects for joint cooperation in the field of scientific research, which contributes to strengthening the partnership between research institutions, exchanging experiences and visions, developing scientific research capabilities, and supporting sustainable development efforts.

In a dialogue session with the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations, Trends researchers discussed opportunities for cooperation in the field of international relations and diplomatic affairs, organizing joint seminars and workshops on issues of common interest, and providing training opportunities for students and researchers from both sides.

Head of the Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations, Dr. Colum Murphy, said: “We are pleased with this opportunity to cooperate with the Trends Center for Research and Consulting, which is one of the leading institutions in the field of strategic studies. We look forward to working with the center in various fields, contributing to achieving common goals.”

In a dialogue between Trends researchers and the Center for Policy Research at the United Nations University, the prospects for cooperation in the field of studies, training, and opinion polls were discussed, and the possibilities of cooperation in the field of opinion polls.

The head of the Center for Policy Research at the United Nations University, Dr. Adam Day, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with (Trends), due to its long experience in the field of studies and research, and its ability to provide sound insights on regional and international issues.” In a panel discussion with the International Cities Center, the role of scientific research in anticipating and analyzing events, and ways and opportunities for cooperation between the two sides in this field, was reviewed.

Co-Director of the Global Cities Hub, Anna Thuy Doan, said: “Scientific research represents an important tool for cities in facing future challenges, as it helps develop innovative solutions and improve the quality of life.”

Regarding the series of dialogues conducted by “Trends” researchers, which included seven research, intellectual, and academic centers, the CEO of the Trends Center for Research and Consulting, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, stressed the importance of research cooperation between specialized institutions, as it represents an opportunity to exchange experiences and visions, enhance research capabilities, and support development efforts. Sustainable.

Dr. Al-Ali said: “The Trends Center is keen to cooperate with leading research institutions, which contributes to achieving its strategic goals and strengthening its position as a leading research institution in the region and the world.”