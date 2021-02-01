Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Supreme President of the United Arab Emirates University, discussed with the delegation of the “Trends Center for Research and Consultation” ways to enhance research and scientific cooperation. This came during a meeting with His Excellency, at the headquarters of the United Arab Emirates University, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, Director General of the “Trends Research and Consulting Center”, Omar Al-Nuaimi, Executive Director, Ahmed Muhammad Al-Astad, Head of the Scientific Research Sector, Scientific Advisor to the Center, and Issa Ibrahim Al-Raisi, Director of the Publication Department Scientific in the center. During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance research and scientific cooperation between the two parties, in a way that serves their common goals.

His Excellency Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh listened to a detailed explanation from Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali on the activities of the “Trend Center”, the issues it focuses on, and the scientific philosophy it pursues in all its research and scientific activities and outputs. Al-Ali explained the features of the center’s research plan during the year 2021, which aims to contribute effectively to research and studies to discover international risks and challenges, train and empower future leaders to deepen their visions, equip them with appropriate tools, and provide scientific advice to various bodies and institutions.