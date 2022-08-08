Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Trends Center for Research and Consultation celebrated the conclusion of the theoretical section of the second edition of the scientific research program for youth, which was held at the “Trends” headquarters in Abu Dhabi, and was presented by a group of academics, researchers and experts from the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences and the Trends Center, under the supervision of the Training and Development Department, within the framework of The center’s strategic plan and objectives for the year 2022.

Trends honored the lecturers from the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, who are: Dr. Khaled Salem Al Yabhouni, Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, who presented the “History of Religions” course, and Major General Abdel Rahim Mandi, a faculty member at the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, who lectured in The “Tolerance and Coexistence” course, and Dr. Wadima Al Dhaheri, a faculty member at the university, who taught the “Zayed Legacy” course.

Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of the Trends Center for Research and Consultation, said: The second edition of the “Scientific Research for Youth” program was the result of cooperation and an effective strategic partnership between Trends and the Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, praising the university’s efforts to enrich the theoretical aspect of the training program. He explained that this cooperation resulted in the concerted research and academic efforts to graduate a generation of young researchers who are able to keep abreast of current developments and developments, and anticipate future paths.

Cognitive skills

Dr. Muhammad Al-Ali confirmed that the “Scientific Research for Youth” program seeks to qualify a new generation of experienced young researchers and research assistants who are able to prepare research papers and integrated studies based on a balanced scientific methodology, with the participation of a group of experts and specialists from the “Trends Center” and “University of Mohammed bin Zayed for Human Sciences,” noting that the program aims at outputs represented in the trainees’ ability to express and write, crystallize ideas in summaries and reports, develop basic cognitive skills in scientific research, and consolidate the values ​​of tolerance and coexistence among young researchers.

Dr. Khaled Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri stressed the university’s keenness to strengthen its partnership with academic institutions and research centers in the country, to spread knowledge and science and conduct studies that contribute to enhancing the capacity of young people scientifically, academically and cognitively. He said that the youth scientific research program comes within the framework of this approach, and contributes to preparing a generation of Young researchers possess the cornerstone of knowledge and foresee the future with its modern tools in research, investigation, creativity and innovation.

Mohamed Al-Salmi, Director of the Development and Training Department at Trends, explained that the “Scientific Research for Youth” program in its second session lasts nine months and is the result of a fruitful cooperation between the Trends Center for Research and Consultations and the Mohamed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, and includes several training courses, including: Qualitative and quantitative social research and their techniques, courses on contemporary issues, tolerance and coexistence, the legacy of Zayed, and the history of religions, adding that the program aims to develop the skills and capabilities of a generation of researchers who are able to write research papers based on scientific methodology in various fields and disciplines.