Trends | Cafes are full of the most inventive versions of the laskias bun – The appearance of one in particular is confusing

In coffee shops, the imagination has been unleashed again and laskias buns are now available in several different colors and shapes. We tasted six different buns.

Hardly Christmas was still around the corner when the display cases of pastry shops started to fill up with laskias buns.

The cream-filled buns seem to be more plush this year. The bun's hat swings higher and higher on top of the filling.

And the cream is no longer just cream, but may have been enriched with chocolate, cookie paste or pistachios. Vegan options have also become more common. In addition to the traditional buns, croissants filled in a lascivious style are prominently displayed.

We tasted different versions of laskaispulli from six different cafes in Helsinki. The season of laskiais buns continues in patisseries until at least laskiaistuesday 13.2. until.

A delicious choice

Chjoko's fluffy chocolate buns were available even before the variation of the filling of laskias buns became mainstream. The plush bun has a fluffy chocolate mousse-like filling, with a raspberry jam heart hidden inside. The richly filled bun is the choice of a gourmet and a chocolate lover, and it might even be enough to share. The bun itself is soft and tasty.

Chjoko laskiai bun (5 e) is filled with chocolate mousse and raspberry jam.

The color of the season is green

Muji's matcha lasaki buns already surprised last year with both their color and size. The thick, buttery whipped cream is flavored with matcha tea powder, which tastes bitter in the filling. The soft almond pulp core found inside is also dyed green with matcha. This bun is perfect for a strong lascivious bun craving or for sharing. The green shade is clearly fascinating, because this year you can also see it in cafes in the form of pistachio-filled laskias buns.

Muji's matcha almond lasagne bun (6.40 e) is suitable for sharing.

Basic vegan bun

Vegan laskias buns are offered in more and more cafes. Kannisto bakery's vegan laskias bun is a good basic model. The bun itself is airy, and there is plenty of raspberry jam in between. The fluffy oat-based whisk is not tasty in itself, but softens the sweetness and acidity of the raspberry jam.

Kannisto bakery's vegan laskias bun (3.90 e) follows in the footsteps of the classic.

A trendy counter donut

The Round cafe, which specializes in vegan donuts and doughnuts, also has a version intended for those with a lazy bun craving. The base is a tasty, lightly structured donut pretzel filled with oat cream foam and raspberry jam. The appearance of this delicacy delights with its naturalness. The taste is also excellent and balanced in sweetness.

Round's flat donut (4.95 e) is a vegan delicacy with a homely taste.

This winter's newcomer

The absolute favorite of the season is the laskiais croissant, which is offered in various cafes in both the shape of a classic croissant and round versions. Patisserie Teemu Aura's laskiaiscroissant is round and has the typical ridged surface of a croissant. Laskiaiscroissant is available with both jam and almond filling. If anything, this should be enjoyed fresh, when the croissant itself is still leafy and airy. The charm of the pastry is based on the croissant's subtle saltiness, which coats the sweet filling. The almond version tastes like an almond croissant with whipped cream.

Patisserie Teemu Aura's flat croissant (4.90 e) is available with jam and almond filling.

The wildest appearance

You couldn't miss this Espresso House bun, so much wonder was aroused by its appearance. The red color and texture may confuse, but it does not affect the taste. The bun tastes like an ordinary laski's delicacy, with cardamom and tasty jam. Red Velvet flatbread is colored with beetroot powder. In between there is a lot of vegan whisk and plenty of raspberry jam. There is so much filling that it is very difficult to get through eating without making a mess.