Taha Hassib (Abu Dhabi)

TRENDS Research & Advisory Center revealed the details of its scientific research tour that it will conduct in South Africa from July 15 to 20, 2024, on the occasion of the official opening of its physical office in Cape Town, and the events and activities it includes, most notably the first event in the “TRENDS Global Roundtable Series – Middle East and Africa”, with the participation and attendance of representatives of the most important research centers in the Middle East and Africa; to present and discuss the affairs and topics of interest to think tanks in the two regions.

The briefing, which was held at the Trends Conference Hall, was moderated by Sultan Al Badi, a broadcaster on Sky News Arabia, in the presence of Dr. Hamad Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Union News Centre, Jamal Nasser Al Suwaider, Executive Director of the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Mr. Jassim Mohammed, Chairman of the European Centre for Counter-Terrorism Studies and Director of the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper office, a group of representatives of local newspapers, and a number of media professionals, social media celebrities and researchers.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Ali, CEO of TRENDS, said that the research tour that the center will conduct in South Africa will be diverse and rich, as it will include organizing a global roundtable that includes the most important think tanks in Africa and the Middle East, to discuss the prospects of the relationship between the two regions, enhance constructive dialogue with these centers, and exchange best practices and experiences in the field of planning and managing public policies, and the role that think tanks play in this regard.

Al-Ali added that the official launch of the TRENDS office in Cape Town will take place at the beginning of the tour, through which the center seeks to enhance scientific and research cooperation with sub-Saharan African countries, and complements the role of two other offices in Cairo and Rabat, which operate in a virtual manner, within a global network of real and virtual offices that covers seven countries in the world so far.

Dr. Al Ali pointed out that TRENDS researchers will explore the possibility of cooperation between TRENDS and think tanks in South Africa during the tour. He said: “Africa is a continent with huge opportunities for growth and promising development prospects,” noting that TRENDS believes that enhancing research cooperation with institutions on this continent is essential to understanding the challenges it faces and the opportunities it offers.

He pointed out that three of the seven TRENDS foreign offices that have been launched so far are located in Africa, and the first TRENDS office outside the UAE to have an actual presence on the ground will be in Cape Town.

Major Media Partner

In turn, Dr. Hamad Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Union News Center, spoke about the role of the Union News Center as a major media partner for the event, noting that this partnership will enable the Union News Center to provide comprehensive and in-depth coverage of TRENDS events in the region, including conferences, events and workshops. He pointed to the effective positive global spread of the TRENDS Center through knowledge and studies, appreciating the cooperation between the Union and TRENDS centers in providing significant media content and creating rich global knowledge.

He said that both sides have achieved many successes and have rich experiences, stressing that the TRENDS Center has become a leading scientific research platform that brings together thought, opinion, research and officials leaders from all over the world to discuss the most pressing issues facing the world today.

Al Kaabi stressed the commitment of the Union News Center to providing high-quality news coverage, expressing his aspiration to work with TRENDS to make this tour a great success. He touched on many elements of the research visit, emphasizing the humanitarian values ​​that unite the United Arab Emirates and South Africa.

Dr. Hamad Al Kaabi stressed that the launch of branches of the TRENDS Center in Africa, and the announcement of the next tour in Cape Town, South Africa, are part of TRENDS’ efforts to spread positively around the world, through research activities. There is ongoing cooperation between the Union News Center and TRENDS to create knowledge content through which rich material is provided to researchers, as well as to media institutions. We have successful experiences of cooperation with TRENDS.

Al Kaabi pointed out the importance of choosing South Africa as the headquarters of the new branch of the TRENDS Center, and drew attention to a humanitarian aspect that links the UAE and South Africa, represented by Nelson Mandela’s visit to the UAE in 1995, where the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, awarded Mandela the “Zayed Medal.” The upcoming tour of the TRENDS Center in South Africa coincides with the celebration of “Mandela International Day.” Al Kaabi added that there are humanitarian commonalities between the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Nelson Mandela, represented by the love of peace and support for coexistence.

Important institutions

Dr. Mohammed Al Ali explained that TRENDS’ interest in Africa and its keenness to enhance research cooperation with important research and academic institutions there stems from several considerations, most notably that this continent enjoys huge opportunities for growth and has promising development prospects, which makes it a focus of global interest and a stage for geostrategic and economic competition between various international powers. As a research center concerned with the future and analyzing global opportunities and challenges, we had to have a role in this region.

He added that the African continent also has the largest free trade area in the world, a market of 1.2 billion people, and has huge natural and human resources, and it is important for TRENDS, as a research center, to be present on the ground, to understand the different dynamics that concern this continent.

The CEO of TRENDS indicated that one of the considerations is to enhance research and scientific dialogue with various intellectual institutions in the African continent, in order to build a better understanding of the challenges facing the continent and the opportunities it offers, in a way that serves the interests of all parties.

Trends’ first physical office in Africa

Mr. Nasser Mohammed Al Ali, Head of Administration and Human Resources Sector at TRENDS, shed light on the details of the opening of the South Africa office, noting that the office is located in Cape Town, South Africa, and is the first real office for TRENDS in the African continent, and aims to enhance cooperation between TRENDS and research institutions in Africa. It focuses on conducting studies and research on political, economic and social issues of interest to the African continent.

He touched on TRENDS’s foreign offices, saying that they come within the framework of TRENDS’ global vision, and as an affirmation of its strategy aimed at enhancing its position as a leading global platform for knowledge and scientific research, expanding its base of outreach, creating scientific partnerships with the largest research institutions around the world, and enhancing its role as a link between regional and international think tanks.

Nasser Mohammed said that TRENDS’ foreign offices represent knowledge bridges that allow it to communicate directly with researchers, experts and those interested in various fields, and to reach a wider audience of researchers and experts around the world, and to introduce them to its achievements, research and studies, in addition to supporting the main headquarters in Abu Dhabi with specialized research and studies in areas of interest.

TRENDS Global Roundtables

Ms. Samia Al Hadrami, Vice President of TRENDS Global, revealed the details of the “TRENDS Global Roundtable Series – Middle East and Africa”, explaining that on the occasion of the announcement of the opening of the TRENDS Research and Advisory office and its actual presence in South Africa, the center will organize the first event in this series on July 16, 2024, under the title “Enhancing the Potential of Research Centers: New Ideas and Innovative Strategies for Effective Impact”, where representatives of the most important research centers in the Middle East and Africa will be invited to present and discuss matters and topics of interest to think tanks in the two regions.

Samia Al Hadrami explained that the “Trends Global Roundtable Series” aims to analyze, assess and analyze the impact of research centers on public policies and governance around the world. It also aims to initiate a useful dialogue, exchange experiences, generate ideas and contribute to building knowledge about the most prominent trends, challenges, opportunities and prospects related to capacity building, and enhance the effectiveness of research centers in the Middle East and the rest of the world.

Goals

Samia Al Hadrami stated that the objectives of the TRENDS Global Research Tables series include assessing the role of research centers and the added value they provide to planning and managing public policies in their countries, identifying the challenges that research centers face in performing their tasks, exploring opportunities for cooperation between TRENDS and research centers in the Middle East and Africa to improve research outputs, and establishing a network of research centers with common orientations.

She stated that a reception will be held for the roundtable guests on the occasion of the opening of the office on July 15, 2024, and podcast episodes will be recorded with a selected number of invited speakers from various countries of the African continent.

Samia Al Hadrami pointed out that the TRENDS research tour will dedicate a full day to celebrating the culture of peace, freedom, serving humanity and improving societies, in partnership with the Union News Center, through a visit by Mr. Zondwa Mandela, President of the Mandela Foundation (Nelson Mandela’s grandson) on Nelson Mandela International Day, which falls on July 18, 2024, and accompanying him and his team to visit the community development centers affiliated with the Mandela Foundation.

For her part, Professor Fatima Al Yamahi, Partnerships Specialist, discussed the details of the scientific research visits to universities and research centers in Cape Town, noting that dialogues and discussions will be held with the Bureau of Economic Research at Stellenbosch University (BER), the Security Institute for Governance and Leadership in Africa at Stellenbosch University (SAIIA), the Development Policy Research Unit at the University of Cape Town (DPRU), and the South African Institute of Foreign Affairs (SAIIA).

She said that TRENDS researchers will explore the possibility of cooperation with these centers in South Africa during the tour, to enhance research cooperation and open new paths to understand the African continent more closely and deeply.