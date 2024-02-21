The Trends Center for Research and Consulting and the International Institute for Cultural Diplomacy (IICD) announced the organization of their first conference on February 26, under the title “Modern Diplomacy in the Age of Globalization: New Horizons and Implications for Cooperation between the UAE and Central Asia,” in order to activate the research partnership between them.

This came in a media briefing held at the Trends headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of the Trends Center, Dr. Mohammed Kamel Al-Muaini, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the International Institute for Cultural Diplomacy, the cultural advisor Dr. Awad Saleh, and researcher Somaya Al-Hadrami, Vice President of the International Institute for Cultural Diplomacy. Trends Global, in the presence of a group of researchers, media professionals, and officials from both sides.

Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al Ali said that the conference will focus on the role of diplomacy in an interconnected and competitive world: challenges and opportunities. It is the first of its kind to focus on relations between the United Arab Emirates and Central Asia, and seeks to open new horizons for cooperation between the two sides.

For his part, Dr. Muhammad Kamel Al-Muaini expressed his happiness in participating with the Trends Center for Research and Consultation in organizing the conference, noting that the conference represents an opportunity to build bridges of communication and explore new horizons of cooperation in various fields. He spoke about the role that the UAE plays in spreading cultural diplomacy. .

For her part, Sumaya Al-Hadrami stated that the conference is considered the first of its kind between the UAE and the countries of Central Asia, and it also constitutes the first activation of the cooperation agreement between “Trends” and the International Institute for Cultural Diplomacy.

She explained that the conference will include 3 working sessions in which the ambassadors of the six Central Asian countries will participate, namely Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and will include experts and academics to talk about relations between the UAE and Central Asian countries, in addition to holding a round table at the conclusion of the conference that brings together all participants to exchange opinions to advance this issue. Relations and emphasizing the importance of cultural diplomacy.

Sumaya Al-Hadrami stated that the topics of the sessions will focus on the future of diplomacy in a new global landscape, including the impact of artificial intelligence and modern media, in addition to capacity building and the latest trends in diplomatic training for the foreign service workforce, and promoting peace, dialogue, education, and cultural exchange in today’s world: modern methodologies. Innovative strategies, cooperation between the UAE and Central Asia in educating and engaging the next generation of diplomats, and cultural and public diplomacy as tools for building bridges between the UAE and Central Asian countries, and strengthening relations between the UAE and Central Asia in the fields of economy, energy, trade, and investment.

For his part, Dr. Awad Saleh said that cultural diplomacy is important in humanitarian dialogue and is a powerful tool for cooperation, expressing his happiness with the participation of “Trends” and the Institute in this conference, which embodies a conscious awareness of the role of cultural diplomacy in international relations.