The African continent is gaining increasing geostrategic importance, which has made it the subject of increasing interest and deep competition among all regional and international powers. In detailing the factors of its importance and attractiveness to these powers, which are reflected in quantitative and qualitative indicators and statistics, it is necessary to emphasize the strategic weight of the continent, which possesses about 12% of the total global oil reserves, and is the source of about 30% of the world’s mineral reserves.

What distinguishes the African continent is that many of its economies are witnessing rapid growth, and it enjoys great voting weight in international institutions, as the 54 countries of the continent constitute about 28% of the member states of the United Nations, which makes its role very influential in the decision-making process and international relations, which was summarized by the Secretary-General of the United Nations by saying that Africa is “an important voice for the global good, and home to many examples of unity and solidarity in a torn world.”

Because we at TRENDS are driven by a global vision based on promoting international dialogue and understanding, it is natural that the African continent enjoys exceptional importance within the framework of the research and collaborative plans developed by the center, which is in line with the policies of many regional and international powers, including the UAE, which views with exceptional interest the strengthening of relations with the countries of the African continent, within the framework of a broader interest in promoting international understanding and cooperation, and spreading the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance. Many commonalities then link the Arab world in general, and the UAE in particular, to Africa, foremost among which are trade exchange and investments, energy exports, waterway security, especially the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and combating maritime piracy and terrorist organizations.

In light of all the above, it is possible to understand why TRENDS is interested in the African continent, which is a priority for the center in this context. Therefore, we sought to establish a branch office for the center in Cape Town, South Africa, as the first actual headquarters for TRENDS’ foreign offices, based on the importance of this country, which is considered one of the most important commercial centers in Africa and the world and is distinguished by its cultural diversity and strong relations with various blocs in the world, the latest of which is the BRICS group. Hence, the choice of the TRENDS office headquarters in Cape Town to be the center’s gateway to the continent of sub-Saharan Africa.

We at TRENDS were keen to ensure that the start of the center’s work in South Africa was distinguished, and to contribute strongly to pushing African-Middle Eastern relations to broader horizons. Therefore, the TRENDS branch in Cape Town began its work, within the framework of a media partnership with the “Al-Ittihad News Center”, by holding the first roundtable within the “TRENDS Global Roundtable Series” on the Middle East and Africa, which brought together the heads and representatives of 11 leading think tanks from around the world, in the presence of His Excellency Mahash Saeed Al Hamli, UAE Ambassador to South Africa, Mohammed Sheikh Ishaq, Somalia’s Ambassador to South Africa, His Royal Highness Prince Turki Al Faisal, Founder and Member of the Board of Trustees of the King Faisal Foundation, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Dr. Hamad Al Kaabi, CEO of the Al-Ittihad News Center, and a group of researchers, experts and specialists from the Emirates and African countries. We emphasized in all events the importance of dialogue and research cooperation between Arab and African think tanks, exchanging experiences and proposals, and searching for solutions and alternatives. Common challenges stand in the way of enhancing joint cooperation.

During this tour, the TRENDS delegation and its researchers had the opportunity to hold dialogue sessions with South African universities and research centers. TRENDS and the Union News Center also organized a series of events on the occasion of Nelson Mandela International Day, in cooperation and partnership with the Mandela Legacy Authority, and in the presence of the Authority’s CEO, Mr. Zendwa Mandela. The events included a panel discussion on Nelson Mandela’s historical and humanitarian legacy and his role in world peace, and the TRENDS delegation’s participation in some of the Mandela Legacy Authority’s volunteer work.

The TRENDS delegation’s tour of South Africa and the activities and events it included, confirms TRENDS’ continued mission of building bridges of knowledge, dialogue platforms, and communication networks with centers, institutions, and researchers from all over the world.

*CEO – TRENDS Research & Advisory.