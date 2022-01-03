Manchester United started 2022 with a cold water bucket: they fell 1-0 to Wolves in the Premier League and fell to 7th place in the standings. Next, we review trends and best memes of the day:
Manchester United were overtaken during the 90 minutes by Wolves, so much so that He only finished twice on goal with Cristiano Ronaldo and other cracks in the team. They all kill the mister.
With the start of 2022, the first bad news came for Manchester United: lost to Wolves for the first time in history of the Premier League at Old Trafford. End of tradition.
The Portuguese started 2022 with great news in the Reds: against Wolves wore the captain’s armband. But unfortunately it was with a 0-1 loss to a team with little record and poor individual performance. The networks speak.
After 708 daysJones returned to add minutes with the Manchester United shirt, the club where he has been for 10 years. The Englishman played the 90 minutes and lost a single land duel of 7 that he faced. The networks applaud him and mark him as the best of the Reds.
