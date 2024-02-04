“Trends” and consolidating the values of human brotherhood globally
In the midst of international and regional tensions and conflicts that are deepening the state of turmoil and instability that the world has been experiencing for years, the world seems most in need of searching for a third way to spread peace and calm and resolve conflicts, and perhaps the “International Day of Human Fraternity” will come to remind everyone that tolerance and the rejection of violence Hatred and incitement are the only lifeline that can achieve this goal, or at least reduce tensions, and push everyone to continue searching for security and stability.
February 4 reminds the world that everyone needs to stop in search of safe passages out of the atmosphere of conflict, violence and bloodshed, as the international community celebrates the International Day of Human Fraternity, which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly, starting in 2021, based on an initiative presented by the UAE, Within a comprehensive vision and broad efforts made by the state to spread a culture of tolerance and acceptance of others, and to combat violence, terrorism and religious fanaticism.
There is no doubt that strengthening the common humanitarian principles and values stipulated in the document represents a road map that can push the world to restore the spirit of cooperation, and contribute to healing international differences and divisions on various issues and disagreements that require everyone to stand on common ground and have firm convictions that… Dialogue and cooperation have become the only ways out, not only for resolving conflicts and stopping bloodshed; Rather, it gives the world the ability to confront the major strategic challenges facing everyone, most notably climate change, terrorism, and economic crises.
The UAE provides an inspiring model to the world in its determination and tireless pursuit of spreading the values that enhance human brotherhood, based on the historic Human Fraternity Document, which was signed by the Grand Imam, Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, and Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, in Abu Dhabi, on February 4, 2019, which It is a strong foundation for every effort aimed at world peace and coexistence for all humanity. The most prominent effort of the UAE in spreading human brotherhood globally is its success in mobilizing the international community through sustainable institutional work aimed at spreading the values of coexistence and tolerance, and strengthening global efforts aimed at introducing the correct teachings of religions away from tendencies of fanaticism, extremism, extremism, violence and terrorism.
Within this context, the “Trends Research and Consultations” conference, in partnership with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, and the University Platform for the Study of Islam (PLURIEL), entitled “Islam and Human Fraternity,” whose activities were launched yesterday, came with a valuable and important speech from His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister Tolerance and coexistence, and with a sublime message from His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, he addressed the conference, which is one of the largest scientific conferences in the world discussing this historical document. About 40 academics and more than 50 university researchers participated in the conference, coming from 17 countries around the world. The world in order to discuss the conference topic through 12 sessions and 5 lectures over 3 days. This reflects the importance of the topic and timing together, as the event coincides with the meeting of influential global leaders, officials, specialists and relevant researchers again through the “Trends” platform, which sets its sights on mobilizing international efforts and pushing towards peace, coexistence and stability.
We were keen to organize this conference on the International Day of Human Fraternity, to be a valuable opportunity to give the initiative that saw the light here in Abu Dhabi, new momentum, five years after its launch in the Emirates, and where the whole world needs to combine all efforts and solidarity in order to translate the principles of This civilizational initiative has become a reality that contributes to ridding humanity of all forms of division, disputes and conflicts.
The “Islam and Human Fraternity” conference represents an extension of the tireless research efforts in which we participate through “Trends,” with an appreciated contribution from religious and spiritual figures, and with the participation of a distinguished group of academics and researchers. This conference also represents an important qualitative opportunity to give new impetus to global cooperation in order to take With the principles of the Document on Human Fraternity, which are also reflected in the goals of the International Day of Human Fraternity, based on the fact that there is no way to guarantee global security and stability except by consolidating coexistence and tolerance and overcoming disputes and differences and the consequences of ethnic, religious and sectarian diversity, as the need has become urgent for everyone to open the doors of hope to New generations in a safe future free of scenes of destruction, blood, and conflicts in all their forms and causes. Especially religious and sectarian ones.
