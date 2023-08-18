Trends | An expert tells the truth about the Prime drink that costs 30 euros per liter: The favorite bottle doesn’t contain much of anything

The nutrition expert hopes that parents would monitor the nutritional content of new trendy products coming to the market and what their own children consume.

United States– and launched by a British bettor Prime drink has become popular with young people in Finland during the summer as well. A half-liter bottle of Prime, marketed as a hydration drink, costs around 15 euros in many stores, and its demand seems to be still growing.

The bottle is so popular that, according to Aamulehti, young people will gladly use it again as a drinking bottle.

The drink is marketed as a sports drink that is said to be effective for recovery, muscle strengthening and performance enhancement.

The energy drink version of Prime has already had time to cause A small uproar in the United States. The Senate Majority Leader, a Democrat Chuck Schumer requires the product to be investigated by the US Food and Drug Administration because the drink contains so much caffeine.

to the Finnish market at least the energy drink version hasn’t come out yet. The Prime drink we sell contains, among other things, coconut water, citric acid, vitamins E and A, B vitamins, electrolytes and branched-chain amino acids (BCAA).

The like BCAA drinks started selling more than eight years ago, when the Swedish brand Nocco came to Finland. The drink began to be sold especially to fitness enthusiasts. Like Nocco, Prime is also sugar-free and contains artificial sweeteners.

Does the fashion drink work for what it is intended for?

According to the Finnish expert, no: Prime is actually quite empty.

“Some promises all kinds of great things, but from a nutritionist’s point of view, the Prime drink contains mostly flavorings, little amino acids and individual vitamins,” says the research manager Susanna Raulio From the Institute of Health and Welfare (THL).

So it is not always a substitute for other food. In Raulio’s opinion, the biggest risk of the drink in question is that someone replaces eating with it.

“Since the drink contains citric acid, sipping it throughout the day is also harmful to the teeth,” Raulio reminds.

A big one however, there is hardly any harm from consuming the drink – even for children. Vitamin A and E are fat-soluble and accumulate in the body, but in order to have any side effects, you would have to drink several bottles a day. Even the high price may be an obstacle.

According to Raulio, the drink is not very effective as a recovery drink, so it is not a health drink either.

“It doesn’t contain much carbohydrates and very little amino acids compared to regular food,” Raulio says.

In hydration, after a really hard and long sports performance, the drink should not only contain carbohydrates but also more sodium.

A trendy drink In Raulio’s opinion, the hype surrounding it says a lot about how effective social media marketing is today.

In Europe, Prime has even included the FC Barcelona football team in its advertising. In addition, according to press reports, the company behind Prime has entered into cooperation agreements with Arsenal, who play in the English Premier League, the baseball club Los Angeles Dodgers, and the freestyle giant UFC.

In Finland, the product has not had an actual importer, which has increased the price of the product because the availability has not been consistent. This has given the product a certain status stamp among the youth.

Kesko’s director of purchasing and sales Aki Erkkilän According to the Prime drink, about 400 K are sold in stores and the demand has continued to grow.

“In the nearby areas of Iceland, Norway and Denmark, the product has been widely launched by the importer, so we are monitoring whether we move in the same direction in Finland,” says Erkkilä.

In Helsinki’s K-Supermarket Postitalo, Prime has been interesting to customers all summer, says the shopkeeper Eve Länsiluoto.

Raulio says that he understands that young people have a great need to belong to a group. That’s why he hopes that parents would monitor the nutritional content of various new trendy products coming to the market and what their own children consume.

Globally, it is impossible to comprehensively control which food marketing children and young people are exposed to via their phones.

The Digitutka project has also investigated the matter in Finland, but its results have not yet been published.

However, it is clear that all young people and children who use smartphones are targeted by a huge amount of digital marketing of unhealthy foods, Raulio says.

Correction 18.8. at 1:26 p.m.: Contrary to what was initially stated in the story, the two pipers marketing the drink are not both from the United States, but one of them is British.

