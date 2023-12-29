Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

The traffic light parties are losing more and more support in surveys. Above all, the Chancellor's SPD party – does this herald the end of the traffic light?

Berlin – In surveys about the federal election, fewer and fewer people are choosing Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party. According to a survey published on Friday (December 29th) by the INSA opinion institute, the SPD is just at 15 percent shortly before the end of the year – again a small loss of 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous week's results of the series of surveys commissioned by the Picture. Infratest Dimap recently saw the Social Democrats at just 14 percent.

In the 2021 federal election, the party still had an impressive 25.7 percent. This means that the population's support for the Chancellor's party has shrunk significantly. The traffic light partners do not come off any better in the INSA survey. The FDP has slipped from its 11.5 percent in 2021 to the current 5 percent, but at least remains stable for a week. The Greens around Robert Habeck and Co. lost 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous week; at 12 percent, they are 2.8 percentage points below their result from the 2021 election.

The CDU and AfD are clearly ahead of the traffic light parties in the survey

The winners of the survey are clearly the CDU/CSU and AfD. The parties take first and second place in the Sunday question with a large lead. With 32 percent, the Union is once again clearly ahead of the partly right-wing extremist AfD (23 percent).

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) at a meeting of the Bundestag on the government declaration. The Chancellor and his party continue to fall in the polls. © picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

The fact that the CDU and CSU received more support in the survey than all traffic light parties combined indicates the voters' dissatisfaction with the coalition. But why is that?

Do surveys show the end of the traffic light government?

According to Insa boss Hermann Binkert, the ongoing disputes within the government, Economics Minister Habeck's heating law and the Federal Constitutional Court's recent budget ruling are primarily to blame. “Many Germans personally blame the Chancellor for the budget tricks,” said Binkert Picture. The hitherto uncontrolled migration to Germany is further damaging the Chancellor's reputation. “And the Germans no longer expect much from the traffic light alliance.”

In view of the current surveys, another traffic light government is very unlikely. Given the five percent hurdle, the FDP even has to worry about its return to the Bundestag. Binkert sees the CDU and CSU in the spotlight again: “The next Chancellor is likely to come from the ranks of the Union.”

A look at the ranking of the most popular politicians also doesn't paint a particularly pleasant picture for the traffic light coalition. There are only four representatives of the traffic light among the ten most popular representatives – but one stands out.

Boris Pistorius is Germany's most popular politician

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) came out best in the respondents' opinion – followed by CSU boss Markus Söder. Of the traffic light parties, only Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann (FDP), Cem Özdemir (Greens) and Lars Klingbeil (SPD) make it into the top 10.

There is initially no trace of the AfD, the second strongest party according to surveys. Alice Weidel is only in 15th place, with her top AfD colleague Tino Chrupalla taking 18th place. Scholz is still in line behind Weidel. For the Federal Chancellor it is only enough for 17th place. (nhi)