Armin Laschet can be happy: According to the INSA survey of May 11th, the sister parties CDU / CSU are growing, the Greens have to accept a setback.

Berlin – The Union has had tough weeks. The K question rocked up to the crucial question in the CDU and CSU, the open power struggle irritated not only Union members. The result: Although CDU boss Armin Laschet is now the candidate for chancellor, the polls of the sister parties plummeted. Last week, the Union reached the bottom of the poll. In a Political barometerIn the survey, the CDU and CSU were only able to unite 25 percent of the potential electoral votes, the Greens confirmed their high by passing the Union with 26 percent approval ratings. The upward trend of the environmental party has now been dampened, as the new survey by the INSA Institute shows.

Greens lose in picture poll: INSA boss speaks of “trend reversal”

In the poll that the pictureNewspaper published on Tuesday, the sister parties CDU and CSU are increasing in favor of the voters. The Union party has increased by 1.5 percentage points compared to the last INSA survey, while the Greens lost half a point and now come to 23.5 percent. The Union pushes past the Greens with 25.5 points. INSA boss Hermann Binkert called the Union result a “trend reversal”, which is evident from the increase in certain voices.

In addition to the Greens, the AfD * is also losing favor with the voters. According to the survey, right-wing populists lose one point and are now eleven percent. The FDP remains stable at twelve percent, Olaf Scholz ‘SPD * stagnates at 15 points. The left improved slightly by 0.5 percent to 7.5 percent of the vote. For the INSA opinion trend, the institute surveyed 2055 citizens from May 7th to 10th.

Greens hit the headlines with intra-party Palmer conflict

Last week, the green Mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, used the so-called N-word in an article about the former national player Aogo, who has a Nigerian father. This term is used today to describe a racist term used in Germany for black people. The delegates then voted for the 48-year-old to be excluded from the party at the State Green Party Congress in Baden-Württemberg. The party leadership around Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck distanced themselves from Palmer. The Palmer controversy could become a problem for Chancellor candidate Baerbock in the federal election campaign. (dpa / jjf)

