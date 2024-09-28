Specialized doctors have warned members of society against obtaining medical information from non-specialized people spread on social media, or those known as “trend doctors,” pointing out that they provide medical content on unfamiliar topics for the purpose of attracting followers and exploiting them to achieve financial profits.

Patients complained that they were exposed to health complications after using prescriptions provided by celebrities on social media, claiming that they included a radical solution to their diseases, which resulted in the emergence of various health complications, either because they conflict with other diseases and medications, or because they are not suitable for all people.

Dr. Anwar Al Hammadi, a consultant dermatologist in Dubai, said that having private platforms on social media has prompted many to make countless efforts to attract followers by providing unusual content that tickles the emotions, such as displaying recipes and treatments to treat wrinkles, fight aging and restore youth. How to use things like banana peels and garlic to treat acne, and toothpaste to dry skin pimples, in addition to suggesting nutritional programs for weight loss, and other recipes that increase their followers and make them “trend.”

Al-Hammadi pointed out that it is also unfortunate that the owners of beauty salons and gyms topped the “trend” list by offering recipes for skin beautification and others for weight loss and muscle building, and displaying products that have not been subject to any documented scientific research.

He stressed the need to know the professional biography of everyone who provides medical information or advice through social media platforms accurately, to determine what medical information is taken from him, to choose specialists among them, and to stay away from non-specialists who want to lead the “trend” through their inaccurate content.

He said that it is unacceptable to take skin information from a dentist, hair treatment advice from an internist, or any medical information from non-doctors.

Family medicine specialist Dr. Majed Sharab warned against taking medical information and advice from half-doctors or non-specialists, pointing out the necessity of adopting the scientific method in following medical advice and taking treatment prescriptions from specialists only.

He called for imposing controls and requirements governing social media, such that they prevent non-specialists from speaking in fields that non-specialists are intolerant of, such as medicine, adding that their only goal is to attract followers, which negatively affects those who watch them, especially if their style is characterized by attractiveness and suggests… With confidence, because their followers will be exposed to health complications that may negatively affect their lives.

He stressed the necessity of strengthening societal awareness regarding the circulation of medical information, how to obtain treatment prescriptions, and understanding the hidden messages behind the content of social media celebrities, stressing that the optimal treatment for any patient is determined by his specialist doctor after subjecting him to careful medical examinations, as every person’s reaction to a single drug varies. This is something that only a specialist doctor knows, and not half-doctors on social media, as he described it.

In turn, Public Health and Community Medicine Consultant Dr. Saif Darwish stated that providing medical content via social media platforms must be under supervision and remain the preserve of specialized doctors or public health and community medicine doctors, indicating that communication skills and content provision are not proficient in all doctors, so it is important Health education may be carried out by doctors who are proficient in this skill.

He pointed out that many non-specialists provide specialized medical content and treatments that they claim are effective for treating difficult psychological diseases, such as obsessive-compulsive disorder and respiratory diseases, which violates laws and medical ethics, and requires deterrent laws and procedures for this category.

Patients Mahmoud Jaber, Ibrahim Abdel Hamid, Salah Muhammad, and Al-Zahraa Fathi said that they were exposed to various health complications after using prescriptions provided by celebrities through social media, claiming that they carry radical solutions to diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, hair loss, and skin pimples.

Upon review by specialist doctors, it was proven that the complications they suffered from were the result of the use of unscientific prescriptions, because the medicine that suits one person may not suit another.

He stressed the necessity of conducting careful medical examinations before using any treatment or prescription, to avoid any complications or health risks.