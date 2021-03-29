W.hen life is lacking inspiration, memories of trips that are even more present weeks later than years later, or conversations that can be done differently with friends around a bistro table than when everyone is sitting together over Facetime – then Netflix has to serve.

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Sad, but apparently true: the streaming platform determines our existence to a certain extent. What we do, what we wear, how we want to live is not infrequently clarified these days somewhere in season one. There is the chess faction that is motivated by “The Queen’s Gambit”. There is the discerning to megalomaniac international clientele that British real estate agents have to deal with because they are looking for properties like those that can be seen in “Bridgerton”.

And there are Lady Di’s looks in “The Crown”, which invite you to re-style in such a way that, for example, her cap is quickly a foregone conclusion after the last flap. The role model for this trend is definitely Lady Di and not a tanned former president who inspired many to wear a peaked cap, but who are not at all undercover with a model of the same shape.









So Diana. You can already hear critics asking: How much of the Tuesday is there in Netflix’s Tuesday? Even Netflix was at best inspired by her life and style to tell a good story, some say. So on this page we take an example from Netflix and show the baseball cap again in a different variation, as a unisex part with distinctive logos. At the point where a freshly cut hairstyle should be, it says: Calvin Klein Jeans. Or champion. Or a meaningful polo player. Also not a bad styling alternative on your head: Dior. The Karl Lagerfeld house immediately gives the full address, Stone Island keeps it more discreet, but the cap matches the soon-to-be-blooming trees.

So the spring-colored cap for the FFP2 mask? There is hardly a better way to hide in public space. Lady Di would probably have liked that.