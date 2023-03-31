This Thursday, March 30, the head of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), Javier May, announced the inauguration of a baseball field that is part of the Comprehensive Development Plan of the Mayan Train.

Said field is located in the municipality of Izamal, in Yucatán, where the same citizens were the ones who chose this work, who will also be in charge of caring for and monitoring it.

“The new field was inaugurated with an emotional encounter between the ‘Angelitas de Citilcum’ and the team of ‘La abuela Mex y sus guerreras mayas’, who play barefoot with great performance,” said the Fonatur official.

Javier May said that women are the engine of the Mayan Train and also for their communities.

Finally, he commented that by instructions from President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the comprehensive plan is applied to the communities through which the Mayan Train will pass, “since it is reflected in benefits for the people from close coordination between authorities and the community itself. people”.