An earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of the Philippines, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The epicenter of the seismic event was 133 kilometers from the city of Butuan, where about 309 thousand people live. Its hearth lay at a depth of 40 kilometers.

No information about casualties, destruction or tsunami threat was received.

Earlier it was reported that tremors with a magnitude of 5.3 were recorded in Turkey. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 37 kilometers from the city of Aksaray. According to preliminary data, no victims.

Recall that in August in the Philippine province of Masbate, more than 200 repeated tremors were recorded. In March, a magnitude 5.7 earthquake hit the Philippine Islands.

Last December, a six-year-old girl was killed in a tremor in the Philippines. Another 37 people were injured.