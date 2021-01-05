An earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale occurred in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Kamchatka, reports website GU EMERCOM for Kamchatka Territory.

The epicenter of the seismic event was 98 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Its hearth lay at a depth of 45 kilometers.

In settlements, tremors were not felt. No tsunami threat was announced.

Earlier in Dagestan there were several earthquakes. On Saturday, tremors with a magnitude of 4.6 were registered in the republic, on Sunday – with a magnitude of 4.2, and on Monday – with a magnitude of 3.4.

On January 3, seismologists recorded an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 in Alaska.